Nonprofits and community organizations in Pinellas County that have seen a major increase in service needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to apply for funding through Pinellas County’s portion of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Organizations that serve low to moderate income residents can apply for funds to support public health and testing, feeding operations, emergency sheltering, housing and other services.
Available funds include more than $1.48 million in the Community Development Block Grant Program – Coronavirus Response and $739,117 in Emergency Solution Grant – Coronavirus Response funds.
Applicants must show a direct link between the COVID-19 crisis and their increase in services and demonstrate their ability to meet specific public health objectives defined in the CARES Act.
Applications must be submitted online no later than 5 p.m. Friday, May 22, at www.pinellascounty.org/community/nofa/executive.htm.
These funds are separate from the $170 million the county has already received as part of the federal CARES Act stimulus, which is supporting some small businesses and qualifying individuals struggling to pay rent, utilities and other expenses from lost income due to COVID-19.
Eligible CDBG-CV activities include, but are not limited to, the following:
• Carry out job training to expand the pool of health care workers and technicians that are available to treat disease within the community.
• Provide testing, diagnosis or other services at a fixed or mobile location.
• Increase the capacity and availability of targeted health services for infectious disease response within existing health facilities.
• Provide equipment, supplies, and materials necessary to carry-out a public service.
• Deliver meals on wheels to quarantined individuals or individuals that need to maintain social distancing due to medical vulnerabilities.
• Provide another public service that assists persons directly affected by COVID-19.
Eligible ESG-CV activities include:
• Street outreach
• Emergency sheltering
• Homelessness prevention
• Rapid re-housing
Funding will be prioritized to projects that address the following COVID-19-related needs, such as food purchase and distribution, and healthcare testing and medical response.
Criteria that will be considered in the application review include: conceptual soundness of the project; financial feasibility of the project; applicant’s demonstrated ability to implement and administer the project; applicant’s ability to meet and maintain compliance with applicable federal, state, and/or local regulations; community development value (cost versus community impact); and a demonstrable link between the COVID-19 crisis and increase in services.