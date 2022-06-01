ST. PETERSBURG — Americana musician Shakey Graves will perform Tuesday, June 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
In support of the double LP “Roll the Bones X,” Shakey Graves is back on the road this summer. “Roll the Bones X” debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales Chart, securing his first Top 10 effort. The record celebrates 10 years since the release of his Bandcamp-exclusive debut album “Roll the Bones” and is available on all digital service providers for the first time via Dualtone Records.
According to Wasserman Music, the prehistory of Shakey Graves exists in two overstuffed folders. Inside them, artifacts document an immense era of anonymous DIY creativity, from 2007 through 2010 — the three years before “Roll the Bones” came out and changed his life. There are stencils, lyrics, drawings, prototypes for concert posters, and even a zine. The latter, which Shakey Graves — aka Alejandro Rose-Garcia — wrote and illustrated, tells the tale of a once-courageous, now retired mouse who must journey to the moon to save his sweetheart. At the time, he envisioned the photocopied storybook as a potential vessel for releasing his music.
"There was a lot of conceptualizing going on — trying to figure out what I wanted stuff to look like, sound like, and be like," the musician said. “And, honestly, a lot of trying to keep myself from going crazy.”
In this lode of unreleased ephemera, CD-Rs are the most bountiful element. There are dozens of burned discs with widely varying track lists, loosely resembling what would become the Austin native's 2011 breakout debut “Roll the Bones.” For Rose-Garcia, who's long loved the incongruous art form of sequencing strange mixtapes for friends, his own record was subject to change every time he burned a disc for somebody. Consistency didn't matter, he asserts, because there was no demand or expectations.
“Roll the Bones” was not a “big bang” creation story, but a years’ long process of metamorphosis where literally hundreds of tracks were winnowed down into 10. As the album took shape, he began manufacturing one-off editions of the CD, stapled to self-destruct in brown paper, with black and white photographs glued upon them, and an ink pen marking of the artist's enduring logo: a skull struck by an arrow.
"I liked that if they were opened, you couldn't close them again," he said. "Sometimes I'd spray paint the CD so they looked good and people would stick them in their car stereo and it would fuse in and never come out. They'd tell me, 'You're lucky I like this record because it's the last one I'll ever be able to listen to in my car.'"
Shakey Graves has sold over 400,000 records to date, while garnering over 325 million streams worldwide. In 2014, following the release of “And the War Came,” Shakey Graves won an Americana Music Award for “Emerging Artist of the Year” and the album’s hit single “Dearly Departed” sold over 500,000 units in North America alone. The 2018 full band follow-up “Can’t Wake Up” was released to critical acclaim and Shakey Graves continued to tour relentlessly, including prestigious festival appearances both stateside and abroad. Not even the pandemic could pause Rose-Garcia’s penchant to create. In 2020 he released the “Look Alive” EP to coincide with an ongoing documentary/music video project, “Hello Gorgeous,” inspired by the name of his studio. The “Hello Gorgeous” video project won Best Online Series as part of Austin Chronicle’s Austin Music Awards.
Originally a solo music project, Shakey Graves now features a rotating cast of band members with varying setups and iterations.