38 cases of coronavirus reported in Pinellas, 1,007 in Florida

The number of coronavirus cases in Pinellas County jumped up to 38, according to the 6 p.m. March 22 report from the Florida Department of Health. That’s eight more than the number reported Sunday morning.
Thirty-six are Florida residents and two are non-residents. Seven are hospitalized. No deaths have been reported in Pinellas.
Twenty-three of the county’s cases are in men and 15 are in women. Twenty-eight are travel-related, eight are not travel-related and two are unknown. Ages range from 21-75. The average age is 52.
The first two cases in Pinellas were diagnosed on March 11.
The DOH reports that 471 had been tested in Pinellas as of Sunday evening. Thirty-eight were positive and 408 were negative. Results were pending for 25. DOH reports that 471 are under surveillance.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 937 Sunday evening compared to 830 reported at 11 a.m. Another 70 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 1,007, up from 830 reported on Sunday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida remains at 13.
DOH says that 11,270 had been tested statewide and results are pending for 933. As of Sunday evening, 1,147 were being monitored.
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 32,644 cases in the U.S. as of Sunday evening with 402 deaths compared to 26,747 cases with 346 deaths on Sunday morning. The dashboard shows the number of global cases at 329,862 with 14,379 deaths as of Sunday night compared to 316,187 with 13,598 deaths at 11 a.m.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention hasn’t reported new numbers since Friday, March 20. At that time the CDC reported 15,219 cases with 201 deaths. Cases have been reported from all 50 states along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The World Health Organization’s numbers from March 20 show 234,247 cases globally with 9,840 deaths.
For more information, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.