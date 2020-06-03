LARGO — The day was bright, with a light breeze, and the temperature was already sweltering on the morning of May 30 as a group of volunteers met to care for the more than 20 birds of prey at McGough Nature Park.
The main deck behind the Narrows Nature Center had been taped off as workers mucked enclosures and fed the winged inhabitants of the multi-acre park.
Closed to the public the past few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nature center at the park, which is normally packed with visitors on a Saturday morning, was mostly unoccupied, save for the few who dedicate a significant portion of their time to its upkeep.
Those larger crowds that were once a godsend before the pandemic now have proven to be an obstacle on the park’s path to recovery.
“When you have a bird out, it tends to draw a crowd, and that’s just what we don’t want right now,” said seven-year volunteer and Friends of Largo Nature Parks board member Debbie Burns. “I think what we miss most is probably being able to show the birds and get donations — that’s what we survive on. We’ve had pretty slim pickings for a few months now and it will probably continue for a while.”
While people can still come to the park, they will no longer be able to watch during feeding times, which in the past has been a big draw for visitors.
“The main deck has been taped off to keep people off of the deck because of the fact that the birds do not like masks,” said board member Diane Ochs. “We can’t let groups of people in masks nearby when we feed them.”
Not being able to take the birds out into the community has proven to be a significant financial hurdle.
“The biggest issue we have is that we can no longer take our birds anywhere, so our funding is dramatically down due to the fact we can’t go to events,” Ochs said.
“Our primary way of income is showing the birds,” added board member Barry Taylor.
The park’s other primary crowd-pleasers — beyond the birds themselves — include indoor animal exhibits, hands-on activities for children, birthday parties and environment education programs, which have been on hold during the outbreak, causing yet another deficit in funding.
“Donations make up the totality of our operating budget,” said Taylor. “We operate on about a $1,500 budget each month, with all of that going to feeding the birds.
Taylor said the park does have donation stations, but funds from them have “gone down to almost nothing.”
Ochs said a summer camp that opened June 1 will also hinder the number of visitors who can come to the park.
“Because of summer camp being here, the nature center cannot open Monday through Friday because of the kids,” she said.
Despite its financial concerns, Taylor said the park is lucky in the fact that the city owns the land on which it sits, meaning any donations to the park stay at the park.
“The very first dollar we get, goes straight to the birds,” he said.
Anyone interested in donating to the park can visit www.natureparkfriends.org or email natureparkfriends@gmail.com. For more information about Friends of Largo Nature Parks, visit www.facebook.com/thefriendsoflargonatureparks/.