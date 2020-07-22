LARGO — Pinellas County parents will have the opportunity to question school officials about student learning options for the upcoming school year tonight during a virtual reopening town hall meeting set for 6 p.m.
The meeting will be held via Facebook and parents are asked to post questions to the district during the live event. Officials will use those questions as a guide during the meeting.
The event can be watched by visiting the Pinellas County School District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mypinellasschools.
The district announced July 21 that Superintendent Michael Grego has recommended that School Board officials delay the start of school until Aug. 24.
The recommendation is set to go before School Board officials for approval Tuesday, July 28.
The school district released its reopening plan July 14 during a five-hour meeting with School Board officials.
Parents will have three options for academic instruction the year — the traditional brick-and-mortar model, where students will return to classrooms; instruction via MyPCS Online, a virtual classroom that will include school district curriculum, with lessons developed and taught by local teachers in grades K-12; and Pinellas Virtual School, a state-based program that includes curriculum taught by Pinellas Virtual Schools teachers and utilizes the Canvas Learning Management platform.
The deadline to select a learning option is 5 p.m. Monday, July 27. Parents can make a selection by going to reservation.pcsb.org or calling the Student Assignment Office at 727-588-6210.
The district's reopening plan can be found at www.pcsb.org/reopening.