Pinellas County’s COVID-19 case count grew to 14,985 on Saturday with Florida Department of Health reporting 259 more. Five more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 372.
Since July 20, 1,513 new cases have been reported and 58 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 14,874 residents and 111 non-residents. More cases were in females, 8,000 (54%), to 6,801 in males. Gender was unknown for 73. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 41. Seventeen percent were Black and 9% Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 414,511 with 5,777 deaths on Saturday. Cases in the United States totaled 4,130,783 with 145,700 deaths. Globally, more than 15.55 million cases have been reported with 634,231 deaths.
Case counts surged as businesses reopened
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23. From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases.
From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 25 that 1,300 have been hospitalized, including 1,280 residents (64 more than Thursday) and 20 non-residents. About 9% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 18.6% staffed capacity in adult beds (528 of 2,840) on Saturday, compared to 20.6% capacity (607 of 2,941) on Friday, 21% capacity (624 of 2,967) on Thursday, compared to 18.3% capacity (538 of 2,940) on Wednesday, 17.33% capacity (504 of 2,908) on Tuesday, nearly 19% capacity (540 of 2,897) on Monday, nearly 18% capacity (510 of 2,844) on Sunday. According to Pinellas County’s dashboard, 475 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 12,8% (37 of 289) on Saturday, compared to 15% (43 of 285) on Friday, 15.6% (46 of 295) on Thursday, 13.75% (40 of 291) on Wednesday, 16.61% (48 of 289) on Tuesday, 15.5% (46 of 297) on Monday and 13.42% (40 of 298) on Sunday.
According to Pinellas County's dashboard, 107 ICU beds were occupied by a COVID patient and 59 were on a ventilator.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Saturday, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Morton Plant had eight ICU beds, Bayfront Health had seven, St. Anthony’s had six, Largo Medical Center had five, Kindred Hospital and AdventHealth North Pinellas each had three, Mease Countryside and Palms of Pasadena each had two and Mease Dunedin had one.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Friday, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Morton Plant had 13 ICU beds, Bayfront Health had nine, St. Anthony’s had seven, Largo Medical Center, Mease Countryside and Kindred Hospital each had three, AdventHealth North Pinellas and Palms of Pasadena each had two and Mease Dunedin had one.
St. Petersburg General and Northside Hospital have reported zero capacity in ICU beds since Tuesday. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Monday, AdventHealth North Pinellas and St. Petersburg General. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Sunday, Palms of Pasadena and St. Petersburg General.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 150,121 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 24 with an average rate of positive results at 10%, up from 9.9%, on July 23, July 22 and 21, and 9.8% on July 20, 9.7% on July 19 and July 18, 9.6% on July 17, 9.5% on July 16, 9.4% on July 15, 9.3% on July 14 and 13 and 9.2% on July 12. Results were pending for 24 and 108 tests were inconclusive.
According to the county specific report, 5.7% of 4,478 tests on July 24 were positive, 7.7% of 4,381 tests on July 23, 8.4% of 2,021 on July 22, 6.2% of 4,064 on July 21 were positive, 8.4% of 2,460 tests on July 20, 8.1% of 2,771 on July 19, 8.1% of 5,376 on July 18, 9.2% of 3,057 on July 17, 9.5% of 3,414 on July 16, 9.9% of 2,663 on July 15, 8.9% of 3,709 on July 14, 10.2% of 2,846 on July 13 and 7.7% of 7,296 July 12.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Saturday. St. Petersburg has the most with 6,343 cases, 2,921 are Clearwater residents, 1,539 from Largo, 816 from Palm Harbor, 759 from Pinellas Park, 711 from Seminole, 420 from Tarpon Springs, 374 from Dunedin, 250 from Oldsmar, 189 from Safety Harbor, 116 from Clearwater Beach, 85 from Gulfport, 62 from Kenneth City, 50 from Indian Rocks Beach, 48 from South Pasadena, 25 from Madeira Beach, 20 from Belleair, 18 from Belleair Beach, 14 from Crystal Beach, nine from Tierra Verde and North Redington Beach, seven from Treasure Island, five from St. Pete Beach and Bay Pines, three from Belleair Bluffs, two from Lealman, one from Indian Shores, Redington Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 69 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 1,893 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 119 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 22 with 1,018 cases in residents and 544 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 121 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 83 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 83 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 72 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 71 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 69 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 68 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 66 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 51 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 49 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 44 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 40 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 38 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 30 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 29 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 25 by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, 23 by The Oaks of Clearwater, 23 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 23 by Stirling House 2 in Dunedin, 20 by Royal Oaks Manor in Largo, 19 by Regal Palms in Largo, 18 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 18 by Alpine Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 17 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, 15 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park, 14 by Harbourwood Care Center in Clearwater, 13 by The Colonnade at Beckett Lake in Clearwater, 12 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 12 by Palm Garden of Largo, 12 by Country Inn in Pinellas Park, and 12 by South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 12.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported five more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, including three women, two age 90 and one age 89; and two men, age 73 and 79. The death toll rose to 372.
At least 255 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released July 25, 27 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 22 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 20 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 15 by Jacaranda Manor and Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village and Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 10 by Boca Ciega Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services and Walton Place; seven by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; and five by Patrick Manor.
In addition, four deaths were reported by Grand Villa of Largo, North Rehabilitation Center and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center. Three were reported by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Regal Palms, Palm Garden of Largo, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, Carrington Place of St. Pete and Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg.
Two deaths were reported by Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Royal Oaks Manor, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Westminster Suncoast, West Bay of Tampa and Sunset Point.
One death was reported by Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Union House in Clearwater, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Addington Place of East Lake, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Grand Villa of Dunedin, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, County Inn in Pinellas Park and Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center.
DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, including two women, age 81 and 56, and one man, age 71. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 10 death investigation reports, including seven from long-term care facilities.
Two deaths were residents of Peninsula Health and Rehabilitation: A 65-year-old woman who died July 18 and a 99-year-old woman who died July 19. Two died on July 19: a 69-year-old man from Heather Haven and an 88-year-old man from Union House.
A 93-year-old woman died July 20 from Consulate Health Care. Two died July 21: a 78-year-old woman from Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg and a 97-year-old woman from Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Two died who had gone to a local hospital from their home: a 73-year-old man who died July 12 and a 79-year-old man died July 20. The last report was on a 61-year-old woman who died July 16 at Largo Medical Center. She was involved in a vehicle crash on June 8 and suffered a broken tibia and fibula (bones in the lower leg). After treatment at Largo Medical Center, she was transported to Largo Medical Center’s Indian Rocks Rehab Center on June 19. On June 24, she was found to be hypoxic and septic. She was transported back to Largo Medical Center where she tested positive for COVID-19.
DOH reported 22 COVID-19 related deaths on July 23, including nine women, age 99, 96, 91, 90, 90, 81, 78, 77, 73; and 13 men age 92, 90, 86, 81, 85, 78, 76, 76, 75, 75, 73, 65, 58. DOH reported eight more deaths in Pinellas on July 22, including two women, age 97 and 52; and one man, age 59. No further details were available for the others.
DOH reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on July 21 including two women, age 83 and 74; and nine men, age 92, 90, 89, 88, 87, 79, 78, 69 and 56. The medical examiner’s office provided 27 death investigation reports on July 21.
Thirteen were residents of long-term care facilities, including four from Jacaranda Manor: a 76-year-old man who died July 3, a 64-year-old man who died July 12, a 70-year-old woman who was found dead in her bed July 12 and a 73-year-old man who died July 15.
The medical examiner also reported on two that died July 5: a 91-year-old woman from Kensington Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and a 98-year-old man from Heron House assisted living facility, plus a 90-year-old woman who died July 8 from Bon Secours Maria Manor.
Two reports were deaths on July 14: an 89-year-old woman from Gulf Shore Care Center and a 102-year-old from Seminole Square ALF. Four others died on July 15: a 90-year-old woman from Westminster Shores, a 71-year-old man from Baytree Lakeside ALF in Kenneth City, a 79-year-old woman from Country Inn Memory Care and an 84-year-old woman from Carrollwood Care Center in Tampa who died at AdventHealth North Pinellas.
Twelve others went to the hospital from their home, including a 65-year-old man died July 3; an 86-year-old man died who died July 6 and an 85-year-old man who also died July 6; an 82-year-old woman who died July 13 and a 76-year-old woman who died July 14.
Two died July 15: an 89-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman. Five died July 16: an 81-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man, a 48-year-old man, a 79-year-old man and a 77-year-old man.
The last two were not Pinellas County residents. One was a 74-year-old man who died July 15. He was transferred from a hospital in Port Charlotte to Largo Medical Center. The second was a 95-year-old woman who died July 16. She was from Tampa and had been visiting relatives in St. Petersburg.
DOH also reported nine COVID-19 related deaths on July 20, including five women, age 97, 93, 79, 77 and 68; and four men, age 75, 73, 68 and 32.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 14 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 24, which is one more than reported on July 11.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group, 11 in 45-54, 26 in 55-64, 65 in 65-74, 116 in 75-84 and 148 in ages 85 and up.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 21 to extend the local state of emergency through July 31. The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places where social distancing (keeping 6 feet apart) is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count tops 410,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 409,585 on Saturday. Another 4,926 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 414,511 — 12,000 more than the number reported on Friday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 5,777, which is 124 more than the number reported the day before. DOH also reported that 117 non-Florida residents have died, two more than the number reported on Friday.
DOH reports that 23,225 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 505 more than the number reported on Friday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 3,340,929 had been done statewide as of July 24 with 12.4% coming back as positive, up from 12.3% on July 23, 12.1% on July 22, up from 12% on July 21, 11.9% on July 20, 11.8% on July 19, up from 11.6% on July 18, 11.5% on July 17, 11.3% on July 16 and 11.2% on July 15 and 11.3% on July 14. DOH reported that 4,552 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 2,850.
Looking at daily results, 11.43% of 94,356 on July 24 were positive, 13.31% of 81,151 tests on July 23, 12.31% of 72,923 on July 22, 10.55% of 82,644 on July 21, 13,62% of 59,431 on July 20, 14.74% of 60,787 on July 19, 11.83% of 93,122 on July 18, 12.17% of 74,247 on July 17, 11.85% of 84,286 on July 16, 12.97% of 93,017 on July 15, 13.59% of 64,132 on July 14 and 15.03% of 52,395 on July 13.
In a press conference on July 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would be making an effort to use labs that could produce quicker results. The goal is to get results in 48-72 hours instead of five-seven days.
Statewide recovery plans
Florida moved into phase two of its recovery plan the first week of June. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers have to be seated to be served.
That order has since been modified with sales of alcohol suspended at bars and pubs, unless they are also licensed to sell food and gross revenue from sales of alcoholic beverages is less than 50%. Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and could operate at 50% capacity with social distancing required.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open as long as they maintained social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also were required.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitation requirements.
In addition, other personal services were allowed to reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must follow DOH guidance.
The rules were changed to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10. The public was advised to avoid large crowds, especially in indoor places.
Commissioner of the Department of Education Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order on July 6 requiring Florida school districts to open their facilities five days a week. Pinellas County School District released preliminary plans; however, many are concerned about returning to in-person classes.
The public asked the county commission to do something about schools opening during a July 16 meeting; however, that decision is up to the local school board and the Department of Education.
The state continues to urge persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
An emergency order requires that all persons who work in long-term care facilities be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
National cases top 4.1 million with 145,700 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at noon Saturday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 4,130,783 with 145,700 deaths compared to 4,054,407 with 144,320 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The number of global cases increased to 15,790,572 with 640,601 deaths compared to 15,559,865 with 634,231 deaths on Friday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.