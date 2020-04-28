Florida Department of Health reported eleven new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 709, 11 more than the number reported on Monday. The county’s death count remains at 31.
DOH reported only one new death in the county yesterday morning; however, the District Six Medical Examiner’s office provided investigation reports for six more, which brought the death toll to 31.
The county’s first two COVID-19 cases were reported on March 11. The first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 32,846 with 1,171 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 1,002,498 with 57,266 deaths. Globally, more than 3 million cases have been reported with 213,824 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 668 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. More cases were in females, 53%, to 47% in males. Ages range from 1-101. Median age was 56.
DOH reported Tuesday morning that 214 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 200 residents and 14 nonresidents. About 29% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported nearly 38% available bed capacity on Tuesday morning with 33% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Tuesday morning, 13,658 people had been tested for the novel coronavirus in Pinellas with 12,766 testing negative. Ten tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 173. Just over 5% of test results were positive.
Large percentage of cases in St. Petersburg
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 657 of the cases in Pinellas on Monday morning. St. Petersburg has the most with 202 cases (29%), 113 are Clearwater residents, 85 from Seminole, 83 from Largo, 52 from Palm Harbor, 29 from Tarpon Springs, 21 from Pinellas Park, 18 from Dunedin, 10 from Safety Harbor, nine from Clearwater Beach, seven from Oldsmar, six from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair, Gulfport, Kenneth City and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach, and Belleair Bluffs, and one each from North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Cases numbers growing at long-term care facilities
DOH’s Monday morning report did not include the number of cases in residents and staff in long-term care facilities. As of Sunday morning, there were 164 cases. The numbers are cumulative since March 2 and do not reflect current infections.
At least one case has been reported at 21 facilities. Multiple cases have been reported from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion and St. Marks Village in Palm Harbor. Eleven deaths have been reported with another five more confirmed by the ME’s office.
COVID-19 death count on the rise
Pinellas County’s death toll is up to 31, including a growing number from two long-term care facilities.
DOH announced another death in Pinellas on April 27, which had upped the death count to 25. It was an 87-year-old man who had been a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor, according to a report from the District Six Medical Examiner’s office.
But, the medical examiner’s office also provided six more reports of deaths not yet confirmed by the DOH, bringing the total to 31.
Two of those deaths were residents of St. Mark Village, a 97-year-old man who died April 25 and a 93-year-old woman who died April 24.
Four others had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including a 78-year-old man who died April 24, a 102-year-old woman (the oldest victim thus far) who died on April 25, a 94-year-old woman who died April 25 and a 98-year-old woman who died on April 27.
DOH confirmed eight COVID-19 related deaths in the county from April 21-24. The death of a 92-year-old woman was announced April 24. According to reports from the medical examiner’s office she had been a patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
DOH reported two deaths due to the coronavirus the night of April 23. Both were men. Ages were 95 and 84. According to reports from the medical examiner’s office, the 95-year-old had been a resident of St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor and the 84-year-old man had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were confirmed on the night of April 22. They also were men. Ages were 90 and 75. The 75-year-old had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, according to the medical examiner’s report.
DOH reported on the morning of April 22 that a 90-year-old woman had died. According to the medical examiner’s office, she had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 21: a 79-year-old man and a 96-year-old woman, another patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 17. One was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that another patient, a 74-year-old man, had died on April 11.
DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to the coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to the coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and safer-at-home order on April 21, making it effective through May 1. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The commission is scheduled to meet on extending the state of emergency and safer-at-home orders on April 30, 9:30 a.m. Commissioners voted on April 28 to reopen pools on April 30 and beaches on May 4.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number more than 32,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 31,986 on Tuesday morning. Another 860 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 32,846 — 708 more than the number reported on Monday morning.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 1,171, which is 83 more than the number reported Monday.
DOH reports that 5,222 have been hospitalized statewide.
As of Tuesday morning, 368,651 had been tested statewide with 334,029 testing negative. DOH says 9% of results have been positive.
Of the 32,846 statewide cases, 1,712 were travel-related, 10,671 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,535 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 16,269 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30. Gov. DeSantis is expected to make an announcement on future orders on Wednesday.
National cases top 1 million
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 1,002,498 with 57,266 deaths compared 965,951 with 54,877 deaths reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The number of global cases increased to 3,083,467 with 213,824 deaths compared to 2,990,559 with 207,446 deaths on Monday morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Note: Florida DOH moved to releasing only one report a day on COVID-19 as of April 25. As of 1 p.m. Monday, the detailed report had not yet been released.
