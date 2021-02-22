Florida Department of Health reported 1,866 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County during the week of Feb. 15-21, bringing the total to 65,191. Fifty-seven more died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll 1,429.
That’s 270 cases and 29 deaths more than the week before.
For the week of Feb. 8-14, Florida Department of Health reported 1,596 new cases and 28 deaths.
The numbers had been improving in recent weeks. From Feb. 1-7, DOH reported 2,014 new cases and 41 deaths, which was a decrease over the week of Jan. 25-31, when 2,519 new cases and 52 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,872,923 with 30,595 deaths as of Feb. 21. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in the United States, cases totaled 28.168 million with 499,902 deaths compared to nearly 28.12 million cases with 498,514 deaths at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Globally, 111.63 million cases were reported with 2.47 million deaths compared to nearly 111.26 million cases with almost 2.464 million deaths on Feb. 21.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 63,597 residents and 1,594 non-residents. More cases were in females, 33,932 (53%), to 29,617 in males. Gender was unknown in 48. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43, which is down from 44 reported previously. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,185 residents and 52 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 25% capacity in staffed adult beds (778 of 3,117) on Monday with 31% capacity (104 of 337) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:38 a.m. Feb. 22, 219 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 43 in ICU and 20 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 7.31% of 3,016 test results on Feb. 21 were positive, 5.85% of 2,720 results on Feb. 20, 6.04% of 4,916 on Feb. 19, 6.28% of 5,510 on Feb. 18, 6.45% of 3,349 on Feb. 17, 5.88% of 4,734 on Feb. 16, 8.38% of 2,603 on Feb. 15, 7.14% of 2,056 on Feb. 14, 5.40% of 2,646 on Feb. 13, 4.73% of 4,674 on Feb. 12, 4.99% of 5,383 on Feb. 11, 4.95% of 6,969 on Feb. 10, 4.65% of 3,836 on Feb. 9, 6.35% of 3,32 on Feb. 8, 5.56% of 3,194 on Feb. 7, 5.03% of 3,569 on Feb. 6, 6.69% of 4,773 on Feb. 5, 3.69% of 9,849 on Feb. 4, 9.22% of 2,925 on Feb. 3, 6.53% of 2,832 on Feb. 2 and 6.69% of 5,609 on Feb. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,610 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 10% of cases in the county, which is down 1% from previous reports.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Monday, Feb. 22. St. Petersburg has the most with 23,467 cases, 12,493 are Clearwater residents, 6,949 from Largo, 4,423 from Palm Harbor, 3,442 from Seminole, 3,222 from Pinellas Park, 2,309 from Tarpon Springs, 2,063 from Dunedin, 1,259 from Oldsmar, 1,011 from Safety Harbor, 533 from Clearwater Beach, 514 from Gulfport, 294 from Indian Rocks Beach, 274 from Kenneth City, 265 from South Pasadena, 247 from Belleair, 182 from Madeira Beach, 101 from Belleair Beach, 96 from Tierra Verde, 79 from Crystal Beach, 70 from St. Pete Beach, 55 from North Redington Beach, 51 from Treasure Island, 32 from Bay Pines, 29 from Lealman, 17 from Redington Shores, 13 from Belleair Bluffs, 10 from Ozona, nine from Redington Beach, six from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 53 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
From Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 57 new COVID-19 related deaths, upping the death toll to 1,429. It was an increase of 29 over last week.
Deaths had been declining in recent weeks. DOH reported only 28 new COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 8-14. Forty-one deaths were reported from Feb. 1-9. Fifty-two deaths were reported from Jan. 25-31 and 68 deaths were reported from Jan. 18-24. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Feb. 21, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 16 in the 35-44 group (1%), 40 in 45-54 (3%), 114 in 55-64 (8%), 292 in 65-74 (20%), 426 in 75-84 (30%) and 535 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 853 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 1,000 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 978 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Feb. 26. County commissioners are expected to extend it another seven days through March 5 at their Feb. 23 meeting.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases pass 1.86 million with 30,434 deaths
DOH reported another 1,838,745 positive cases in Florida residents as of Feb. 21 with 34,178 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,872,923 — 4,151 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 30,065. DOH also reported that 530 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 30,595, 161 more than yesterday.
For the week Feb. 15-21, DOH reported 41,935 new cases and 1,171 deaths.
Last week, Feb. 8-14, 47,269 new cases and 1,147 deaths were reported, a decrease from recent weeks. From Feb. 1-7, 56,595 new cases and 1,158 deaths were reported. From Jan. 25-31, 68,938 new cases and 1,280 deaths were reported, and from Jan. 18-24, 78,888 new cases and 1,192 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 77,904 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Feb. 21. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 6.82% of 56,208 test results on Feb. 21 were positive, 6.32% of 73,873 results on Feb. 20, 5.74% of 117,316 as of Feb. 19, 5.85% of 106,831 on Feb. 18, 6.39% of 73,950 on Feb. 17, 6.43% of 105,132 on Feb. 16, 6.63% of 94,079 on Feb. 15, 6.83% of 51,627 on Feb. 14, 6.97% of 77,528 results on Feb. 13, 6.44% of 107,465 on Feb. 12, 6.20% of 113,222 on Feb. 11, 6.16% of 125,852 on Feb. 10, 6.60% of 105,035 on Feb. 9, 6.96% of 93,842 on Feb. 8, 7.37% of 70,874 on Feb. 7, 6.82% of 91,451 on Feb. 6, 6.25% of 111,041 on Feb. 5, 5.81% of 177,322 on Feb. 4, 8.74% of 78,811 on Feb. 3, 7.81% of 79,954 on Feb. 2 and 8.36% of 113,126 on Feb. 1.
Vaccination summary
As of Feb. 21, statewide, 1,300,197 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 1,398,394 had completed the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 127,230 doses have been administered including 61,450 receiving the first dose and 65,780 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 75,516 and 51,376 males with 106 unknown; and 90,690 were white, 4,388 were Black and 3,340 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 268,337 doses, followed by Palm Beach with 249,314 and Broward with 229,916 doses. DOH also reported that 73,287 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 548,406 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 314,701 receiving both doses and ages 85 and older with 124,583. Next were ages 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 with only 19,191 ages 16-24 completing the two-dose series.
In Pinellas, 25,206 ages 65-74 have received two doses, 12,685 ages 75-84 and 6,743 ages 85 and older have completed the series.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.