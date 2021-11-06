Down, down, down: Florida’s COVID-19 numbers keep going down

Experts say it is not quite time to let down our guard, but the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to improve in the state of Florida
The state Department of Health reported 11,069 new COVID-19 cases (about 1,581 a day) for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,657,775.
Case numbers have been trending downward for the past several weeks. DOH reported 12,280 (about 1,754 a day) new cases Oct. 22-28, 15,314 (about 2,187 a day) Oct. 15-21, 19,519 (2,788 a day) Oct. 8-14 and 25,792 (3,970 a day) Oct. 1-7.
The numbers had been much higher. DOH reported 37,772 new cases (5,376 a day) for Sept. 24-30, 56,325 new cases (8,046 a day) for Sept. 17-23 and 75,906 (10,843 a day) from Sept. 10-16, 100,012 new cases for the week of Sept. 3-9 and 129,240 for Aug. 27-Sept. 2,
Previously DOH reported 151,749 for Aug. 20-26, 150,118 for Aug. 13-19, 151,415 for Aug. 6-12 and 134,506 for July 30-Aug. 5.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida is one of 12 states where the transmission rate has dropped from high to substantial.
Death rate
DOH reported a statewide death count of 60,334 — 664 more than the week of Oct. 22-28. The week prior, DOH reported 59,670 deaths — 868 more than the week of Oct. 15-21.
As of Nov. 4, 29 deaths had been reported in children under age 16 (the same number as the past two weeks), 417 in the age group 16-29 (five more than the week before), 1,101 for ages 30-39 (13 more than the week before), 2,668 for ages 40-49 (48 more than the week before), 6,054 for ages 50-59 (127 more than the week before), 4,940 for ages 60-64 (64 more than the week before) and 45,125 for ages 64 and up (407 more than the week before).
Positivity rate
The state’s new case positivity rate continues its downward trend, coming in at 2.6% for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, compared to 3.0% for Oct. 22-28, 3.4% for Oct. 15-21, 3.8% for 8-14, 4.8% for Oct. 1-7, 6.5% for Sept. 24-30, 8.6% for Sept. 17-23 and 11.2% for Sept. 10-16.
DOH reported a rate of 13.5% for the week of Sept. 3-9 and 15.2% for Aug. 27-Sept. 2, which was a decrease from 16.8% from Aug. 20-26 and the first decline in the positivity rate since July.
By age group, the highest new case positivity rate for Oct. 29-Nov. 4 was 3.7% for ages 12 and under, 2.9% for ages 12-19 and 2.6% for ages 30-39 and ages 40-49.
The lowest positivity rate, 2.2%, was reported in ages 60-64, 2.3% for ages 65 and above and 2.5% for ages 50-59 and 20-29.
Pinellas County
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate for Oct. 29-Nov. 4 increased slightly to 2.2%, compared to 2.1% for Oct. 22-28. It was still down from 3% reported by DOH for Oct. 15-21, 3.7% for Oct. 8-14, 5.2% for Oct. 1-7, 6.8% for Sept. 24-30, 7.9% for Sept. 17-23, 11.8% for Sept. 10-16, 14.7% for Sept. 3-9 and 16.3% for Aug. 27-Sept.
Pinellas County’s new case count for Oct. 29-Nov. 4 was 361 (about 52 a day), compared to 397 (about 57 a day) for Oct. 22-28, 559 (about 80 a day) for Oct. 15-21, 790 (113 a day) for Oct. 8-14, 1,078 (154 a day) for Oct. 1-7.
The cumulative case count rose to 134,737.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is moderate down from substantial as of two weeks ago. It had been high for most of the summer months. CDC reported a 10% decrease in new cases over the past seven days. New hospital admissions totaled 172. The rate of new admissions went down by nearly 17%. CDC reported 15 deaths in the past seven days with a death rate of 1.54 per 100,000 — a 25% decrease from the week before.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate
DOH reported that the state’s vaccination rate remained the same, 73%, for Oct. 29-Nov. 4 and Oct. 22-2.
As of Nov. 4, DOH reported that 13,997,374 Floridians had received a COVID-19 shot with 1,740,770 receiving a first-dose only and 10,896,619 completing the one- or two-shot series. DOH also reported that 1,359,985 had taken the additional booster shot.
According to DOH, 90% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 85% of ages 60-64, 78% of ages 50-59, 73% of ages 40-49, 65% of ages 30-39, 55% of ages 20-29 and 56% of ages 12-19.
In Pinellas County, 606,709 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 68%, the same percentage as the last two weeks. According to the county’ dashboard, 66% have received at least one shot, and 59% of residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either one or two-shots as required.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 5:21 p.m. Nov. 6, 46.46 million cases and 754,215 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 249.47 million cases had been reported worldwide with 5 million deaths. According to the resource center, 59% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.