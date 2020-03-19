Pinellas County’s cases of coronavirus up to 16

The latest numbers released by the Florida Department of Health at 6 p.m. March 19 shows that the number of cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pinellas County is at 16 — that’s two more than reported at 11 a.m.
All 16 are Florida residents.
Of the Pinellas cases reported Thursday evening, one is a 24-year-old female who had traveled to Spain. The other is a 24-year-old male who had traveled to New York. Of the cases in the 11 a.m. report, one is a 63-year-old female that had traveled in Florida and to New York, and the second had been diagnosed on March 18, a male, age 59, with no confirmation on how he was exposed.
The two cases reported Wednesday night included a female, age 54, who traveled to New York, and a female, age 61, who had traveled to New York.
The five cases reported Wednesday morning included a male, age 52, a male, age 23, a male, age 32, and a female, age 67, with no information on how they were exposed. In addition, there was a female, age 21, who had traveled to New York.
Previous cases include a male, age 30, diagnosed on March 17, who had contact with a confirmed case and had traveled in Florida and Mexico. Two men were diagnosed March 16. Both are age 58. One case was travel-related. The other is unknown.
The first two cases in Pinellas were diagnosed March 11. Both are males, ages 67 and 64, who had traveled to Egypt.
The DOH reports that 171 county residents have been tested as of March 18. Sixteen were positive and 105 were negative. No results were available for 50.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents is up to 393 compared to 360 Thursday morning with another 39 cases in non-residents, bringing the total to 432.
The number of deaths increased to nine.
DOH says that 3,254 had been tested and results are pending for 1,126. As of Thursday evening, 1,005 people were being monitored.
The number of cases nationwide jumped up to 10,442 on March 19 compared to 7,038 reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the day before. The number of deaths increased from 97 to 150. Cases have been reported from all 50 states along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The World Health Organization’s numbers from March 18 show 191,127 cases globally with 7,807 deaths. Numbers on the state DOH’s dashboard showed global cases up to 242,191 as of March 19. WHO had not released a new report.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.