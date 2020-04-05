Pinellas County had 12 additional cases of COVID-19 on Sunday night, according to the report released by Florida Department of Health. The county’s total is up to 359.
DOH reported this morning that a 40-year-old woman had died from coronavirus on March 30, bringing Pinellas’ death toll to eight.
Statewide, the number of cases had increased to 12,350 Sunday night with 221 deaths.
Most of the cases in Pinellas are Florida residents, 329, and 30 are non-Florida residents. The majority are men, 187, and 172 are women. Ages range from 6-95. Sixty people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 317 of the cases in Pinellas on Sunday morning. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are the county’s hotspots. Ninety of the cases are St. Petersburg residents, 72 are from Clearwater, 52 from Largo, 19 each from Seminole and Palm Harbor, 16 from Tarpon Springs, 11 from Dunedin, eight from Pinellas Park, six from Clearwater Beach, four from Safety Harbor, three each from Gulfport and Oldsmar, two each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach and South Pasadena.
Department of Health in Pinellas Director Ulyee Choe reported on April 2 that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in two separate long-term care facilities.
DOH reported Sunday night that 6,380 people had been tested in Pinellas with 5,958 testing negative. Twelve tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 55. Nearly 6% of tests were positive.
The county’s death toll stands at eight. According to the latest information from DOH, the county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male who died March 18. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. An 82-year-old man who died on March 26 had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and included a 40-year-old woman who died March 30, an 85-year-old man who died on April 1, a 67-year-old man who died March 21, an 83-year-old woman who died March 23, a 64-year-old man who died March 26 and a 58-year-old man who died March 28.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases top 12,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 11,961 cases Sunday night compared to 11,764 reported that morning. Another 389 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 12,350 — 199 more than the 12,151 reported on Sunday morning and 805 more than the number reported Saturday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 221, which is 3 more than the number reported Saturday morning. DOH reports that 1,555 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 12,350 cases, 1,105 are travel-related, 2,043 had contact with a confirmed case, 731 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 8,082 are under investigation.
DOH reported Sunday night that 116,898 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 103,301 had tested negative. Almost 11 percent of tests results are positive, DOH said.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, on Sunday night cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 335,524 with 9,562 deaths compared to 312,249 cases with 8,503 deaths reported on Saturday morning. The number of global cases was up to 1,270,069 cases with 69,309 deaths compared to 1,225,360 cases and 66,542 deaths reported on Sunday morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.