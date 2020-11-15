Pinellas County’s COVID-19 case count climbed to 29,106 on Nov. 15 with Florida Department of Health adding 241 more to the tally. One more resident has died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 854.
From Nov. 9-15, 1,331 new cases and 23 more deaths were reported. Weekly case counts have been steadily rising and last week more deaths were reported than previous weeks.
From Nov. 2-8, 1,434 new cases and eight deaths were reported — 350 more cases than the week before. From Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 1,084 new cases and seven deaths were reported.
From Oct. 19-25, DOH reported 1,031 new cases and 16 deaths. It was the first week since Aug. 3-9 more than 1,000 cases were reported in one week. From Oct. 12-18, 938 new cases and 18 deaths were reported. It was the first week since Aug. 10-16 that more than 800 cases were reported.
From Oct. 5-11, 652 cases and 19 deaths were reported in Pinellas. It was the first time since the week of Aug. 17-23 that more than 600 new cases were reported in one week.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 885,201 with 17,734 deaths on Nov. 15. Cases in the United States totaled 10,975,004 with 245,979 deaths. Globally, more than 54.22 million cases have been reported with nearly 1.31 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 28,833 residents and 273 non-residents. More cases were in females, 15,474 (54%), to 13,327 in males. Gender was unknown in 32. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Sixteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,679 residents and 28 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 31% capacity in staffed adult beds (1,007 of 3,259) on Sunday with 25% capacity (83 of 333) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Palms of Pasadena. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Nov. 13, 168 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 42 in ICU and 20 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 5.53% of 4,154 test results on Nov. 14 were positive, 7.60% of 1,458 results on Nov. 13, 5.92% of 3,844 on Nov 12, 7.27% of 3,091 on Nov. 11, 5.46% of 3,583 on Nov. 10, 6.79% of 2,514 on Nov. 9, 9.51% of 1,684 on Nov. 8, 5.98% of 4,831 test results on Nov. 7, 8.36% of 1,919 on Nov. 6, 7.40% of 3,739 on Nov. 5, 6.17% of 3,192 on Nov. 4, 7.16% of 2,670 on Nov. 3, 5.45% of 2,392 results on Nov. 2 and 6.20% of 1,542 on Nov. 1.
As of Nov. 7, 2.022, or 9.8%, of 20,671 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 72,956, or 11.9% of 614,148 tests were positive.
DOH has not provided information on cumulative testing in Pinellas or statewide since Oct. 26.
Pinellas announced Nov. 4 that the state had instructed it to temporarily suspend rapid antigen testing due to the state canceling its contract with rapid test reporting company bioIQ. The county continues to provide PCR testing at current testing sites.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Cases in Pinellas County schools
Pinellas County Schools reported that six more students and one employee had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 12.
The employee worked at Curlew Creek Elementary School and no impact to classrooms or buses was reported.
One student Palm Harbor University High School and four partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Bayside High School and one partial classroom was affected. One student attended Pinellas Technical College in Clearwater and no impact to classrooms or buses was reported. One student attended 74th Street Elementary School one no impact was reported. One student attended Safety Harbor Middle School and no impact was reported. One student attended Tarpon Springs High School and no impact was reported.
Pinellas County Schools reported that 15 students and four employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 11.
One student attended Gulf Beaches Elementary School and no impact reported. One student attended Shore Acres Elementary School and one partial classroom was affected. One student attended Frontier Elementary School with two partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Sawgrass Lake Elementary School and one partial classroom was affected. One student attended Safety Harbor Middle School and seven partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School and one partial classroom was affected.
Two students attended East Lake High School and eight partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Carwise Middle School and four partial classrooms were affected. Two students attended Forest Lakes Elementary School and one classroom, one partial classroom and one partial bus were affected.
One student attended Hollins High School and three partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Oakhurst Elementary School and one partial classroom was affected. One student attended Oak Grove Middle School and five partial classrooms and one partial bus were affected.
One student and one employee were from Woodlawn Elementary School and one partial classroom was affected. Two employees worked at the Administration Building and no impact to buses or classrooms were reported. One employee worked at Sutherland Elementary School and no impact was reported.
Pinellas County Schools reported on Nov. 11 that three students and eight employees had tested positive of COVID-19.
One employee worked at Tarpon Springs Middle School with no impact to classrooms or buses reported. One student attended St. Petersburg High School and a small student group was affected. One employee worked at Tarpon Springs High School and no impact was reported.
One student attended Countryside High School and six partial classrooms were affected. One employee worked at Seminole High School and no impact reported. One employee and one student were from Palm Harbor Middle School and seven partial classrooms were affected.
One employee worked at Forest Lakes Elementary School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at Thurgood Marshall Fundamental Middle School and no impact reported. One employee worked at Seminole Middle School and no impact reported.
Pinellas County Schools reported that 14 students and six employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Nov. 9.
Two students attended Brooker Creek Elementary School, and one classroom and one partial classroom were affected. One student attended Clearwater High School and seven partial classrooms were affected. Two students attended Osceola High School and two classrooms, and eight partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Palm Harbor Middle School and six partial classrooms were affected. One student attended at Starkey Elementary School, and three partial classrooms and one partial bus were affected. One student attended Shore Acres Elementary School and one partial classroom was affected.
One student attended Madeira Beach Fundamental School and seven partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Seminole High School and eight partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Osceola Middle School and no impact was reported.
One student attended Palm Harbor University High School and three partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Belcher Elementary School and no impact was reported. One student attended Cross Bayou Elementary School and no impact was reported.
One employee worked at the Administration Building and no impact was reported to classrooms or buses. One employee worked at Dunedin High School and a small student group was affected.
Two employees worked at Sandy Lane Elementary School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at Forest Lakes Elementary School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at Pinellas Park Middle School and no impact was reported.
For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Nov. 15. St. Petersburg has the most with 11,316 cases, 5,650 are Clearwater residents, 2,944 from Largo, 1,773 from Palm Harbor, 1,493 from Seminole, 1,448 from Pinellas Park, 951 from Tarpon Springs, 808 from Dunedin, 556 from Oldsmar, 408 from Safety Harbor, 237 from Clearwater Beach, 204 from Gulfport, 141 from Kenneth City, 140 from South Pasadena, 109 from Indian Rocks Beach, 73 from Belleair, 65 from Madeira Beach, 39 from Crystal Beach, 37 from Belleair Beach, 30 from St. Pete Beach, 24 from Tierra Verde, 24 from North Redington Beach, 20 from Bay Pines, 17 from Treasure Island, five from Belleair Bluffs, five from Redington Shores, five from Lealman, four from Ozona, three from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 299 as missing.
Cases and deaths at long-term care facilities
Since March, 4,364 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 15% of cases in the county. At least 590 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 856 deaths, or 12%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 733 deaths, or 10%.
According to a weekly report from DOH, as of Nov. 6, 30 deaths had been reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center; 26 deaths by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 26 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 26 by Gulf Shore Care Center; 25 by Jacaranda Manor; 24 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 21 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; 19 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 16 by Boca Ciega Center; 14 by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and 12 by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing.
Eleven deaths were reported by Mark Village, Walton Place, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center and Gulfport Rehabilitation Center.
The Oaks of Clearwater and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center reported 10 deaths. Nine were reported by Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo, West Bay of Tampa and The Care Center at Pinellas Park.
Eight deaths were reported by Carrington Place of St. Pete. Seven were reported by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center and Grand Villa of Largo.
Six were reported by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Regal Palms, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, Patrick Manor, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor and Palm Garden of Largo.
Five deaths were reported by Alpine Health and Rehabilitation, Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Gateway Care Center of Pinellas, Princeton Village of Largo and Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center.
Four deaths were reported by Seasons Largo, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, Evergreen Manor Retirement Home in Safety Harbor, Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg, Harbourwood Care Center in Clearwater, North Rehabilitation Center, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg.
Three were reported by Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Masonic Home of Florida in St. Petersburg, Country Inn, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Alhambra Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, Belleair Health Center, Harborchase of Palm Harbor, Grand Villa of Pinellas Park, Lakeside Oaks Care Center, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg and Westminster Suncoast.
Two deaths were reported by Bayou Gardens Dunedin, Grand Villa of Clearwater, East Bay Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Royal Oaks Manor, Shore Acres Care Center in St. Petersburg, Sunset Point, PARC of St. Petersburg, Heron House of Largo, The Villas at Lakeside Oaks, Pinellas Point Nursing and Rehab Center in St. Petersburg.
One death was reported by Westminster Palms in St. Petersburg, Wrights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Seminole, The Vineyard Inn in Largo, Union House in Clearwater, Sylvan Health Center in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Golfview Healthcare Center in St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Magnolia Gardens Assisted Living in Pinellas Park, The Barrington, Addington Place of East Lake, Addington Place of College Harbor in St. Petersburg, Clearwater Center, Bristol Court Assisted Living Community in St. Petersburg, Glen Oaks Health and Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, Laurellwood Care Center in St. Petersburg, Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center, Elmcroft of Pinecrest in Largo and Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 15, upping the death toll to 854. No further information was available.
In Pinellas, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, three deaths in the 25-34 age group, eight in the 35-44 group (1%), 24 in 45-54 (3%), 74 in 55-64 (9%), 171 in 65-74 (20%), 262 in 75-84 (31%) and 311 (36%) in ages 85 and up.
DOH reported three new COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 14. The Nov. 14 line list listed five deaths: two women ages 94 and 80, and three men ages 85, 77 and 56.
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 13. DOH reported 11 deaths on Nov. 12, including five women ages 97, 83, 71, 72 and 66 and six men ages 79, 75, 71, 71, 63 and 49. DOH reported five COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 11, including two women ages 43 and 42 and two men ages 58 and 55.
DOH reported the deaths of a 66-year-old woman and 67-year-old man on Nov. 10. No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Nov. 9 or 8. DOH reported the death of a 70-year-old man on Nov. 6, upping the death toll to 831.
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 5 and confirmed the deaths of two men, ages 77 and 75. DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Nov. 4. No further details were available. DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Nov. 3. No further details were available.
DOH reported two deaths on Nov. 2. DOH added two deaths to Pinellas County’s total on Oct. 31 and also confirmed that three men had died due to COVID-19 ages 77, 72 and 61.
DOH reported the deaths of two men, ages 86 and 62, on Oct. 30 and one death was reported on Oct. 29. No further details were available. DOH confirmed the death of a 93-year-old woman on Oct. 28, but the death count remained the same. DOH reported two deaths on Oct. 27. Both were women, ages 89 and 73. No deaths were reported on Oct. 26.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Friday, Nov. 20, using the delegated authority given to him by county commissioners. Public health officials are closely monitoring the continued increase in the seven-day rolling averages for new COVID-19 cases, percentage of positive tests and hospital capacity.
Commissioners are expected to extend the emergency order until Nov. 27 during a Nov. 17 meeting.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect. The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or in any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes several exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 885,000 with 17,734 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 872,810 on Sunday. Another 12,391 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total to 885,201 — 10,105 more than reported the day before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 17,518 deaths, which is 29 more than the number reported on Saturday. DOH also reported that 216 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 17,734.
DOH reports that 51,900 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 87 more than the number reported on Thursday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 7.57% of 121,155 test results on Nov. 14 were positive, 9.95% of 40,309 results on Nov. 13, 7.95% of 78,559 on Nov. 12, 7.35% of 69,809 on Nov. 11, 7.82% of 67,416 on Nov. 10, 8.34% of 47,437 test results on Nov. 9 were positive, 8.07% of 44,165 results on Nov. 8, 6.23% of 99,876 on Nov. 7, 8.28% of 48,766 results on Nov. 6, 6.36% of 75,475 on Nov. 5, 6.20% of 93,277 on Nov. 4, 7.75% of 52,331 on Nov. 3, 7.58% of 56,063 on Nov. 2 and 6.47% of 39,169 results on Nov. 1.
National cases up to 10.97 million with 245,979 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 4 p.m. Sunday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 10,975,004 with 245,979 deaths compared to 10,693,773 with 242,811 deaths at 2 p.m. Saturday. The number of global cases increased to 54,225,797 with 1,315,291 deaths compared to 53,693,587 with 1,306,600 deaths on Saturday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.