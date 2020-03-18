12 cases of coronavirus in Pinellas as of DOH's March 18 evening report

The Florida Department of Health announced at 6 p.m. March 18 that Pinellas County now has 12 residents with confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The two new cases reported Wednesday night included a male, age 32, that had contact with someone with a confirmed case, and a female, age 67, transmission unknown.
The five new cases reported Wednesday morning included a female, age 61, who traveled to New York. The second is a male, age 32, who had contact with someone with a confirmed case. Two others are females ages 67 and 52 and it is unknown if those cases are travel-related. The fifth case is a male, age 23, and it is unknown if that case is travel-related.
Previous cases include a male, age 30, diagnosed on March 17, who had contact with a confirmed case. Two men were diagnosed March 16. Both are age 58. One case was travel-related. The other is unknown.
The first two cases in Pinellas were diagnosed March 11. Both are males, ages 67 and 64, who had traveled to Egypt.
The DOH reports that 162 county residents had been tested as of March 18. Twelve were positive and 67 were negative. No results were available for 83.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents is up to 299 with another 29 in non-residents, bringing the total to 328.
The number of deaths was up to eight.
DOH says that 2,800 have been tested and 967 people are being monitored.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upped its count of cases to 7,038 with 97 deaths from all 50 states along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday morning.
The World Health Organization’s numbers from March 18 show 191,127 cases globally with 7,807 deaths.
More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.