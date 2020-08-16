For the second time since Aug. 10, Florida Department of Health reported fewer than 100 new daily COVID-19 cases in Pinellas. On Sunday, only 70 were added to the count, bringing the total to 18,730. Four more county residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 548.
From Aug. 10-16, 815 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths were reported. It was the fourth consecutive week that the case count decreased and the first time since June 8-14 that less than 1,000 cases had been reported in one week. In addition, it was the second week that fewer deaths were reported compared to the week before.
Case counts have been trending downward since early August. From Aug. 3-9, 1,069 new cases were reported and 61 deaths. It was the third consecutive week that the case count decreased and the lowest weekly case count since June 15-21.
From July 27-Aug. 2, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths were reported. It was the second consecutive week that the number of daily cases reported had gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 18,594 residents and 136 non-residents. More cases were in females, 9,984 (54%), to 8,609 in males. Gender was unknown in one. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 42. Eighteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 573,416 with 9,452 deaths on Sunday. Cases in the United States totaled 5,365,752 with 169,506 deaths. Globally, more than 21.49 million cases have been reported with 771,689 deaths.
Case counts surged as Florida ramped up recovery plan
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 24 and the state closed bars not licensed to sell food on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on Aug. 16 that 1,840 residents and 22 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas. About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 24% capacity in staffed adult beds (701 of 2,967) on Sunday, compared to 22% (658 of 2,988) on Saturday, 19% capacity (568 of 2,975) on Friday, compared to 20% capacity (592 of 2,921) on Thursday, 20% capacity (579 of 2,898) on Wednesday, 24% capacity (708 of 2,933) on Tuesday, 25% capacity (715 of 2,902) on Monday.
According to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14, 283 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient and 83 were in ICU with 40 on a ventilator.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 18.6% (57 of 307) on Sunday, compared to 17% (50 of 298) on Saturday, 16% (47 of 290) on Friday, 17% (50 of 297) on Thursday, 18% (54 of 304) on Wednesday, 19.5% (59 of 302) on Tuesday and 23% (67 of 297) on Monday.
All hospitals had at least one ICU bed.
All hospitals had at least one ICU bed except AdventHealth North Pinellas on Saturday. Three hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Friday, AdventHealth North Pinellas, Northside and St. Petersburg General. All the others had at least three beds.
All the county’s hospitals had at least two ICU beds on Thursday except Northside. All the county’s hospitals had at least one ICU beds available on Wednesday. All the county’s hospitals had at least three ICU beds on Tuesday except, Northside and St. Petersburg General. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Monday, Northside and St. Petersburg General.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 180,249 tests had been done in Pinellas as of Aug. 15 with an average rate of positive results at 10.3%, the same as on Aug. 14-13, but down from 10.4% reported on Aug. 12-10. The percent positive, 10.3%, was the same as reported on Aug. 9, which was down from 10.45% on Aug. 8, and 10.4% on Aug. 7-6, and the same (10.3%) as reported from Aug. 1-5. Results were pending for 14 and 143 tests were inconclusive.
According to the county specific report, 4.5% of 1,713 tests on Aug. 15 were positive, 5.4% of 3,612 tests on Aug. 14, 4.2% of 3,323 tests on Aug. 13, 5.2% of 2,210 tests on Aug. 12, 5.2% of 2,315 on Aug. 11, 6.8% of 2,558 tests on Aug. 10, 3.5% of 1,912 tests on Aug. 9, 4.8% of 3,166 tests on Aug. 8, 5.7% of 3,169 on Aug. 7, 4.5% of 3,891 on Aug. 6, 3.7% of 4,235 on Aug. 5 and 7.4% of 2,070 on Aug. 4, 7.8% of 2,052 on Aug. 3.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
DOH changed how it reported testing on persons younger than age 18 as of Aug. 14, showing only two weeks of testing and results.
DOH reported that from Aug. 2-15, 120, or 6.5%, of 1,853 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 7,925, or 13.9%, of 56,989 tests were positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday. St. Petersburg has the most with 7,670 cases, 3,676 are Clearwater residents, 1,936 from Largo, 1,037 from Palm Harbor, 981 from Pinellas Park, 874 from Seminole, 569 from Tarpon Springs, 457 from Dunedin, 325 from Oldsmar, 244 from Safety Harbor, 139 from Clearwater Beach, 122 from Gulfport, 111 from Kenneth City, 84 from South Pasadena, 58 from Indian Rocks Beach, 33 from Belleair, 30 from Madeira Beach, 24 from Belleair Beach, 19 from Crystal Beach, 16 from Tierra Verde, 13 from St. Pete Beach, 11 from Bay Pines, 11 from North Redington Beach, 10 from Treasure Island, three from Belleair Bluffs, Indian Shores and Ozona, two from Lealman, Redington Shores and Redington Beach, two listed as homeless and 125 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 2,946 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 16% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 109 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of Aug. 15 with 981 cases in residents and 425 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 90 cases were reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 89 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 85 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 81 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 75 by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 59 by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 49 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 48 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 46 by Oak Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 40 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 38 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, 35 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, , 30 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 29 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park, 27 by Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Care Center in St. Petersburg, 26 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 26 by Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, 26 by Gulfport Rehabilitation Center, 24 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 23 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park and 21 by Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 20.
COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities
At least 377 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 9% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 652 deaths, or 16%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 406 deaths, or 10%.
According to a weekly report from DOH as of Aug. 15, 28 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 24 by Gulf Shore Care Center; 23 by Jacaranda Manor, including two under investigation, 22 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 19 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; 17 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 15 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, including one under investigation; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; 10 by Boca Ciega Center; nine by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; and nine by Walton Place.
Eight deaths were reported by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg. Seven were reported by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, The Oaks of Clearwater and Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Six were reported by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation, West Bay of Tampa, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, Grand Villa of Largo, Patrick Manor, Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View.
Five were reported by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Regal Palms, Carrington Place of St. Pete, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, The Care Center at Pinellas Park and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member.
Four deaths were reported by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor, Alpine Health and Rehabilitation, Palm Garden of Largo and North Rehabilitation Center. Three were reported by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, Gateway Care Center of Pinellas, Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, Country Inn and Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo.
Two deaths were reported by Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Sunset Point, Westminster Suncoast, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Royal Oaks Manor, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Lakeside Oaks Care Center and The Inn at Freedom Square.
One death was reported by Harborchase of Palm Harbor, Gulfport Rehabilitation Center, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, Oak Manor Senior Living Community, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Grand Villa of Clearwater, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Grand Villa of Pinellas Park, Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Clearwater Center, Belleair Health Center, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Alhambra Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, Addington Place of East Lake, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, The Barrington, Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg, Westminster Palms in St. Petersburg, Union House in Clearwater, The Vineyard Inn in Largo, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Shore Acres Care Center in St. Petersburg and South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Note: The Vineyard Inn tells Tampa Bay Newspapers that no deaths have occurred in its facility; however, DOH shows one in its Aug. 8 and 15 weekly reports.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH reported four more COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 16, including two 64-year-old women age 64, a 66-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man. The death toll rose to 548.
Pinellas is tied with Sumter County for the third highest death rate in the state at 2.9%. Charlotte County has the highest rate at 4.2% and St. Lucie County has the second highest at 3.2%.
DOH reported three deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 15. All were women, ages 93, 89 and 84. DOH reported five on Aug. 14, including three women, ages 96, 80 and 71, and two men, ages 76 and 60.
DOH reported 14 deaths on Aug. 13, including seven women, ages 94, 86, 84, 83, 81, 68 and 66, and six men, ages 92, 86, 79, 78, 75 and 56. No information was available for one.
DOH reported nine deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 12, including three women, ages 93, 75 and 65, and six men, ages 93, 90, 88, 86, 76 and 73. DOH confirmed 13 new deaths on Aug. 11, including six women, ages 96, 87, 81, 80, 73 and 71, and seven men, ages 85, 84, 81, 75, 69, 68 and 66. No new deaths were reported on Aug. 10.
DOH reported three COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 9, including a 50-year-old woman and two men, ages 96 and 94. DOH confirmed 16 deaths on Aug. 8, including eight women, ages 102, 93, 88, 87, 84, 78, 76 and 71, and eight men, ages 90, 85, 83, 83, 82, 82, 69 and 53.
DOH reported 12 deaths on Aug. 7, including seven women, ages 97, 87, 87, 86, 85, 76 and 60, and five men ages 82, 81, 65, 63 and 53. DOH reported two deaths on Aug. 6, including a 97-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man. DOH confirmed seven deaths on Aug. 5, including four women, ages 95, 88 and two age 76; and three men, ages 76, 75 and 73.
DOH reported 18 deaths on Aug. 4, including 10 women, ages 100, 98, 96, 92, 86, 86, 83, 74, 69 and 65; eight men, ages 88, 86, 78, 72, 66, 64, 61 and 60. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 31 death investigation reports on Aug. 4, including 18 from long-term care facilities.
Other deaths this month include three reported by DOH on Aug. 3: a woman age 72 and two men, ages 82 and 51. The medical examiner’s office released 26 death investigation reports on Aug. 3, including 14 from long-term care facilities.
DOH reported the deaths of two men on Aug. 2, ages 86 and 70, five deaths on Aug. 1, and confirmed six more on Aug. 1.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 22 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of Aug. 14, which is one more than reported on Aug. 9. Three deaths have been reported in the state in the age group 5-14.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group (1%), 18 in 45-54 (3%), 42 in 55-64 (8%), 102 in 65-74 (19%), 175 in 75-84 (32%) and 205 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
The Pinellas County Commission voted unanimously Aug. 11 to extend the local state of emergency through Friday, Aug. 21.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible remains in effect. Retail employees must wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars with a food license can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or any area is allowed.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count tops 570,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 567,375 on Sunday. Another 6,041 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 573,416 — 3,779 more than the number reported on Saturday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 9,452, which is 107 more than the number reported the day before. DOH also reported that 135 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 33,155 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 773 more than the number reported on Saturday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 4,239,309 total tests had been done statewide as of Aug. 15 with 13.5% coming back as positive, compared to 13.5% on Aug. 14-13, 13.49% on Aug. 12, 13.45% on Aug. 11, 13.38% on Aug. 10, 13.36% on Aug. 9, 13.3% on Aug. 8-6, 13.2% on Aug. 5, 13.16% on Aug. 4 and 13.1% on Aug. 3. Results were inconclusive for 6,681 and pending for 3,791.
Looking at daily results, 7.8% of 46,165 tests on Aug. 15 were positive, 7.7% of 76,587 tests on Aug. 14, 8.1% of 70,760 tests on Aug. 13, 9.52% of 60,158 on Aug. 12, 11.89% of 60,615 on Aug. 11, 13.36% of 51,234 tests on Aug. 10, 8.6% of 45,164 tests on Aug. 9, 8.46% of 67,564 tests on Aug. 8, 9.9% of 77,634 on Aug. 7, 10.12% of 68,570 on Aug. 6, 8.34% of 84,448 on Aug. 5, 10.89% of 44,968 on Aug. 4 and 10.88% of 44,381 on Aug. 3.
National cases top 5.36 million with 169,506 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted 11:30 a.m. Sunday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 5,365,752 with 169,506 deaths compared to 5,324,930 with 168,481 deaths at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The number of global cases increased to 21,492,209 with 771,689 deaths compared to 21,261,598 with 766,648 deaths on Saturday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.