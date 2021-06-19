DOH reports decline in Florida’s COVID-19 positivity rate

Florida Department of Health reported 10,629 new COVID-19 cases statewide during the week of June 11-17, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 2,310,881. Forty-three more people died, upping the death toll to 37,555.
However, the latest numbers show some discrepancies compared to those reported the previous week. For example, DOH reported 12,157 new COVID-19 cases during the week of June 4-10 with a cumulative total of 2,300,786; however, when last week’s total is added to the most recent number of new cases, the total is 2,311,415 — a difference of 534.
The numbers also don’t add up when it comes to the number of deaths. DOH reported a death toll of 37,265 for the week of June 4-10. When the 43 new deaths from June 11-17 are added, the total should be 37,308 — a difference of 247 compared to the reported death toll of 37,555.
In Pinellas County DOH reported 323 new cases for the week, upping the count to 80,216. DOH reported 301 new cases last week in Pinellas with a cumulative number of 79,890. When added to the 323, the total is 80,213 — a difference of only three.
DOH no longer reports the number of deaths at the county level. The last report for deaths in Pinellas was on June 2 with 1,671.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a visual account of cases, deaths, testing and other information since March 2020.
The information has been replaced with a weekly report with only basic statistics. DOH no longer includes cases, deaths or other information about nonresidents.
DOH does now report a weekly and cumulative positivity rate. The new case positivity rate for June 11-17 for the state declined to 3.3% compared to 3.4% last week.
The positivity rate for new cases in Pinellas was 2.7%, up from 2.3% reported last week.
Pinellas County also has discontinued its COVID-19 dashboard due to a lack of information coming from the state. Information about COVID is still available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate up to 56% in Florida
Statewide, as of June 17, DOH reported that 10,659,464 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 1,679,648 receiving a first-dose only and 8,979,816 completing the one- or two-shot series.
DOH reports that 56% of ages 12 and older have been vaccinated, up from 55% on June 10.
According to the DOH, 83% of those 65 and older had completed the one- or two-shot series, 72% of ages 60-64, 62% of ages 50-59, 52% of ages 40-49, 42% of ages 30-39, 35% of ages 20-29 and 26% of ages 12-19.
In Pinellas County, 492,878 had been vaccinated out of a population of 992,298, or 55%, the same as on June 10.
United States and Global numbers
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine is still maintaining a COVID-19 dashboard on national and worldwide cases and deaths. As of 1:22 p.m. June 19, 33.5 million cases and 601,626 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 177.95 million cases had been reported worldwide with 3.85 million deaths. In addition, more than 2.56 billion vaccine doses have been administered.
