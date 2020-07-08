Pinellas extends state of emergency as hospitals deal with capacity issues

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously July 7 to extend the local state of emergency through July 17, which allows the county access to federal funds and gives the county administrator the authority to make purchases and take any necessary steps to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.
The order to wear facial coverings also continues as public opinion comes in both pro and con.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Department of Health in Pinellas County, updated commissioners on the latest information. As of July 7, the county had more than 9,000 COVID-19 cases and 206 deaths. Choe said 154 of those deaths had been in residents of long-term care facilities. He pointed out that in the last two weeks, deaths had been increasing.
The seven-day rolling case count was up to an average of 364 a day and the seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 tests has been at 13%, he said.
The health care system is experiencing increased volumes in emergency rooms, hospitals and intensive care units. As of July 7, 111 COVID-19 patients were in an ICU bed, the most ever, Choe said.
He said community spread was continuing across all age groups and mainly occurring in congregate, indoor settings. He said cases were still being reported from long-term care facilities with cases also coming from summer camps, daycares, restaurants, country clubs and gyms — “anywhere people are congregating, mostly indoors.”
He said it was important to continue the message to maintain social distancing and to wear face masks.
“We certainly don’t want to see the health care system strained any further,” he said, adding that was the reason steps were taken to flatten the curve in the first place.
County Administrator Barry Burton agreed, saying the reason all the steps were taken in the beginning to flatten the curve was to let the health care system catch up.
“They’re currently being strained,” he said. “They have plans in place. They have surge plans to be able to handle increased capacity.”
But, those plans depend on staffing. Burton said hospitals are currently in the process of requesting resources to be able to “staff up.”
He said some hospitals also are curtailing elective surgeries, which frees up beds and staff. Other plans to handle the surge have not yet been enacted.
“The big question we’ve all heard is what are you going to do,” Burton said. “That’s a difficult question.”
He said the governor had tried to address the problem with young kids frequenting the bars by closing them down. But the governor didn’t really close the bars. The order from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation only suspended alcohol sales at bars and pubs that don’t have a license to sell food.
Burton said the county had also enacted an order that requires people to wear a face mask indoors.
“Other steps are difficult,” Burton said.
He said Miami-Dade had closed its restaurants and only allowed take-out, which Burton described as a “pretty extraordinary step.”
He doesn’t think targeting restaurants is right when all indoor areas are places where COVID-19 transmission is most likely. He also said that Miami-Dade has a positivity rate of 20% compared to Pinellas with 13%, which he said wasn’t good, but still not at the same level as Miami-Dade.
He said Pinellas was coordinating with “peer counties” on decisions such as closing beaches.
“We didn’t and they didn’t, which allowed people to spread out,” he said.
He said county staff would continue to monitor the situation and look at next steps.
Burton said testing capabilities had been increased.
“If somebody needs a test, you can get a test,” he said, adding that when results might be available varied depending on the lab.
He also announced that a site would be opening on Wednesday, July 8, but didn’t give details.
Florida Department of Health announced later that afternoon that a new drive-thru testing site was opening at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater parking garage, 400 First St. S. in St. Petersburg.
The new testing site is a partnership between DOH, the county, St. Petersburg and the Mahaffey.
Testing will be available Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. It is available regardless of symptoms and is drive-thru only.
Only those who are being tested should be in the vehicle with no more than four people inside. Individuals cannot exit their vehicle and vehicles should have a full tank of gas. A prescription is not needed and it is not necessary to be a resident of Pinellas County to be tested.
For instructions after being tested, visit PinellasTesting.org. For questions, call 727-464-4333.
Commissioners had a lot of questions, especially about hospital capacity and testing.
Choe said plans for handling the surge involved converting regular hospital beds to ICU beds; however, he said the hospitals had staffing issues.
“COVID numbers in ICUs have increased dramatically,” he said.
Commissioners were told that alternatives were being looked at for long-term care patients that didn’t necessarily need hospital care to free up beds. The county already has one site; however, according to Assistant County Administrator Lourdes Benedict, the facility, which recently expanded to 60 beds, is close to capacity.
Commissioners asked that hospitals provide their plans so they could review them.
Commissioner Dave Eggers is concerned about what will happen when schools open in August. He said something needs to be done to get more hospital staff and quicker results from testing. He wanted to know if it was possible for the county to open its own lab. The answer was that had been explored and wasn’t feasible.
Choe said part of the problem with rapid turnaround testing was availability of test kits. He said DOH was working with the schools on that.
When asked how long it would take to see if the mandatory face mask order was working, Choe said it would be two to four weeks. However, he said the face masks weren’t the only change as some of the bars also were closed down.
Commissioner Charlie Justice pointed out that it is only six to seven weeks before schools are scheduled to reopen. The same as Eggers, he is worried about that effect on the case numbers.
Choe said although the vulnerable population was most at risk, higher case numbers affect everything from hospital capacity to the death rate. He said even when illnesses were mild, it puts a strain on the hospital system.
Commissioners also asked about plans for hurricane shelters. Burton said plans were evolving. He said everything had to be redone to allow more space per person for social distancing and to address the issue of people who were unable to come into a shelter. He said the schools were helping with options as more space is needed.
Lastly, the need for reliable, up-to-date information was addressed. Choe encouraged the public to use expert sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the National Institutes of Health, which had been “appropriately vetted.”
Burton had a message for the public, “We’re not out of this. … You need to be safe. You need to separate from folks and not congregate in large groups.”
He admitted it was a difficult message.
“It’s nice and people are out and about and kind of let their guard down a little bit,” he said.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.