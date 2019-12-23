It’s almost time to say goodbye to the old year and embrace the new one. In the Tampa Bay area, there are plenty of ways to ring in the new year. Following is a list of some planned celebrations.
Clearwater
A Salute to Vienna will be presented Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Audience members will usher in the new year with a glittery celebration of singing and dancing that will delight the senses. The concert recreates the beauty of Vienna’s golden era and its elegance charms audiences of every age. A 22-year Clearwater tradition, this year’s concert will feature a brilliant new program of Strauss waltzes and sweeping melodies from beloved operettas performed by acclaimed European singers, champion ballroom dancers, ballet, and live symphony orchestra.
Dunedin
Presented by the Scottish American Society of Dunedin, Seven Nations will be the featured performer for Hogmanay: A Scottish New Year’s Eve Celebration, set for Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m., at Scottish American Society Meeting Hall, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Tickets are $85 a person. Visit www.eventbrite.com.
Seven Nations will offer an evening of songs to ring in the new year. Admission will include wristband and a buffet dinner, three drink (beer/wine) tickets, champagne and sandwiches at midnight.
The original Seven Nations lineup of drums, guitars and bass made room for bagpipes and fiddle to develop a unique Celtic sound and driving, original songs, honed by 25 years of touring and more than a million miles on the road. Their rollicking style is blended with a charismatic, passionate stage presence creating an unforgettable live experience.
St. Petersburg
First Night St. Pete will ring in its 27th anniversary celebration of the arts with new exciting performances and grand exhibits Tuesday, Dec. 31, in downtown St. Petersburg.
First Night is an evening of music and art shown in more than 12 venues throughout downtown St. Petersburg from 4 p.m. until midnight. There will be a Firework Finale on the waterfront at midnight.
The event will get underway with First Kids at 4 p.m., with activities and shows for kids in the First United Methodist Church and Mirror Lake Library. The First Night Bubblestomp will take place at 7:45 p.m. in North Straub Park followed by the Kids Kaboom Fireworks at 8 p.m.
First Night will feature many local favorite musical acts such as the rocking sounds of the Petty Experience, music by local rising star, Jay Camaro, Uncle John’s Band, Mouth Council with Billy Mays, Nate Najar Jazz trio featuring Daniela Soledade, Motown and Blue with Bryan Bassett and Oldies but Goodies with Wonderlust. Choral performances include the St Pete Opera Company and One City Chorus.
For information, event schedule and ticket pricing, visit www.firstnightstpete.com.
** ** **
Brian Howe, former lead singer of Bad Company, will take the stage for Ferg’s New Year’s Eve Party, set for Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill, 1320 Central Ave., St. Petersburg.
Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19. VIP tickets also are available. Visit ticketweb.com.
Howe will be performing Bad Company classic rock hits such as “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Shooting Star” and “Ready for Love.”
Tampa
The New Year’s Eve Weekend Jam will showcase the talents of contemporary R&B artists Friday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 4202 E. Fowler Ave., SUN 130, Tampa.
Tickets start at $59. Visit Ticketmaster.com or call 800-745-3000. For venue information, visit www.yuenglingcenter.com.
The concert will feature performances by Anthony Hamilton, Joe, K. Michelle, Ja Rule, Avant, Chris Knite and Tianavanae.
Pasco County
• Rooftop New Year’s Eve will be presented Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., at The Social, 5650 Main St., New Port Richey. The cost is $100 and includes domestic beer, house wine and mimosas, a champagne toast and hors d’oeuvres. There will be music by DJ Cease. Tickets are limited. For more information, call 727-834-8137, email thesocialnpr@outlook.com or visit thesocialnpr.com.
• “Diamond Sky,” a New Year’s Eve fundraising event for the Community Service Council of West Pasco, will take place Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to midnight, at the Columbian Event Center, 5850 Farrell Way, Port Richey. There will be dinner, dancing, a silent auction and a prize drawing. Tickets are $75. For tickets and information, visit Eventbrite.com.