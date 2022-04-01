CLEARWATER — Big Loud Records recording artist Larry Fleet will bring his “Dangerous Tour” to the Tampa Bay area, performing Saturday, April 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Fleet grew up with a love of music sparked by an eclectic mix of influences spanning from Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. To make ends meet, the blue-collar Tennessee native spent tireless hours working construction jobs — never losing his dream of making music.
A chance encounter with Jake Owen in 2017 led to a collaborative friendship and an opening slot on the road with Owen. Not long after, Fleet was sharing the stage with a living legend and one of his heroes — Willie Nelson — and etching his mark in the Nashville songwriting community co-writing with esteemed tunesmiths including Rhett Akins, Brett James and Kendell Marvel.
The hard-working family man is now turning heads with “Where I Find God,” his debut single released last year. The song is a powerful ode to finding peace in the higher power’s presence. Garnering Fleet praise for his vocals, the song’s official music video continues to resonate with fans, amassing 19 million YouTube views. “Where I Find God” is featured on Fleet's brand-new, full-length album, “Stack of Records” from Big Loud Records. The album was produced by Joey Moi and follows his aptly titled debut, “Workin’ Hard.”
Fleet recorded “Workin’ Hard” alongside Moi after two whirlwind years that saw him on tours with Owen and Nelson, and landing his first record deal.
“Some nights I sang for money, some nights I sang for beer,” Fleet sings on “Workin’ Hard,” a sentiment made all the more powerful when considered alongside his swiftly rising profile.