TAMPA — Award-winning multiplatinum band Theory of a Deadman will bring their “Say Nothing Tour” to the Tampa Bay area for a show Wednesday, March 2, at 8 p.m. in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Theory of a Deadman is a Los Angeles-based Canadian band that delivers rock anthems rooted in songcraft, experimental vision and pop ambition.
After almost two decades, the musicians landed their biggest career hit in the form of “Rx (Medicate)” from 2017’s “Wake Up Call,” which generated 100 million plus streams and became their third No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart. It was nominated in the category of “Rock Song of the Year” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The band’s discography also features double-platinum single “Bad Girlfriend,” platinum single “Not Meant to Be,” platinum album “Scars & Souvenirs,” and gold singles “Angel” and “Hate My Life.” It notched two Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 — “Truth Is” (2011) and “Savages” (2014) — as well as eight top 10 entries on Billboard’s Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks Chart.
Theory has toured with rock bands including Stone Sour and Big Wreck. Its most recent album, “Say Nothing” on Roadrunner Records/Atlantic Worldwide, includes the 2019 single, “History of Violence.”