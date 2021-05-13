ST. PETERSBURG — “Disney Princess — The Concert” makes a stop in the Tampa Bay area Friday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $29.50 and are on sale now, online only, at TheMahaffey.com.
An all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons will celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an evening of songs, animation, and stories.
The 85-city U.S. tour stars Tony-nominee Susan Egan, Belle from Broadway’s “Beauty and the Beast” and Meg from the animated feature film “Hercules”; two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, who played Cinderella in “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella”; Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed, Jasmine in Broadway’s “Aladdin”; and rising star Aisha Jackson, Anna in Broadway’s “Frozen” during the first leg of the tour through December 2021. Music director Benjamin Rauhala and enchanting Prince Adam J. Levy will also join the featured quartet throughout the tour.
Fans are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening. Dreams will come true as these acclaimed performers sing over 30 favorite Disney Princess songs, and share their exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.
“Disney Princess — The Concert” is based on the established touring production “Broadway Princess Party,” which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including over 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party LLC.
The show’s creative team now also includes creative director Amy Tinkham and veteran choreographer Sunny Walters.
Fans can listen to their favorite Disney Princess songs now on a curated playlist from Walt Disney Records. For more information and additional tour stops to be announced, visit DisneyPrincessConcert.com.