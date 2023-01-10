DUNEDIN — Tampa Bay-based actress, acting teacher and fashion model Eugenie Bondurant will be participating in the fifth annual Dunedin International Film Festival, taking part in a panel discussion as well as an acting panel on Saturday, Jan. 14, at HOB Brewing Company.
This isn’t Bondurant’s first time participating in DIFF.
“If I’m not a judge in the festival, I’m on a panel, or I’ve directed a short at the festival, or one of my actors with Station 12 Studio at Green Light Cinema has a project in the festival,” Bondurant told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “This year, I was asked to be a panelist, I’m also in a short (‘Gloss’) showing at the festival and then I was asked to receive this lovely honor. I’m quite humbled and excited about it.”
Bondurant’s recent roles include Isla, the Occultist in “The Conjuring — The Devil Made Me Do It” opposite Patrick Wilson and Vera Farming; and Azarel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television special “Werewolf by Night.”
“It was quite a pleasure working with Vera Farmiga and St. Petersburg native, Patrick Wilson on the ‘Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,’” Bondurant said. “In fact, it was like a master acting class having a close-up view to how they approached the material. It was also very gratifying that the response to my character was so strong in test showings that my role was expanded and more scenes were shot and added to the final product.”
Critics praised Bondurant’s Azarel, with one reviewer stating her “David Bowie-esque monster hunter is striking, and has a looming presence through the entirety of ‘Werewolf by Night.’”
“What an experience working with Academy Award winner, director, Michael Giacchino,” she said. “It’s exciting to become part of the Marvel Universe on this ensemble project working alongside Gael Garcia Brunel, Harriet Sansom Harris, Laura Donnelly, Kirk thatcher, Leo Nam, and Daniel Watts. Michael set the tone early on by letting us know this would be a fun collaborative experience — and it was!”
Bondurant is particularly proud of her involvement in the 2021 psychological thriller “Fear of Rain,” written and directed by Castille Landon and filmed in the Tampa Bay area. In addition to Bondurant, “Fear of Rain” featured a cast including Katherine Heigl, Madison Iseman, Israel Broussard, and Harry Connick Jr. She said the film was the break-out project for local producer Joe Restaino and Landon.
“‘Fear of Rain’ was an indie film, like most at DIFF,” Bondurant added. “Once the director saw me, they changed the protagonist’s role from male to female. Due to the nature of the project, I was able to have more contact with director Castille Landon, which is a rare treat for an actor. Working alongside Harry Connick Jr, Madison Iseman, and Israel Broussard was incredible.”
According to her biographical sketch, Bondurant's long and slightly eccentric career has taken her from the runways of New York and Paris to featured roles in film and television, including her breakout role as the feminine and feline cult icon Tigris in “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2.” Locally, Bondurant is an active voice-over artist performing with the Radio Theatre Project at The Studio@620 in St. Petersburg. She also can be heard as the voice of Dalí Museum audio tours and the St. Pete Arts Alliance Virtual Mural Tour. She teaches acting at Station 12 Studio at Green Light Cinema in St. Petersburg.