TAMPA — Amigo the Devil will take the stage Thursday, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., at Crowbar, 1812 N. 17th St., Tampa.
Tickets start at $15. For venue information, call 813-241-8600 or visit www.crowbarybor.com. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Amigo the Devil is currently headlining a tour in support of his EP “Bridge City Sessions (Live).” The EP was recorded while on tour when Amigo the Devil stopped by the Bridge City Sessions studio in Portland, Oregon, to perform four acoustic tracks including “Cocaine and Abel,” “First Day of the End of My Life,” “I Hope Your Husband Dies” and “One Kind of People.”
The dark folk singer released “Everything Is Fine,” his debut full-length studio album, in 2018. Born Danny Kiranos, Amigo the Devil has captivated listeners with his ability to make otherwise grisly lyrical content — such as serial killers and death — seem easygoing. His hit single “Hell and You,” for example, has amassed more than 1.8 million streams on Spotify and has sparked a cult movement among fans worldwide who ink the lyrics on their skin.
Amigo the Devil also recently re-released his debut EP, “Volume 1,” on vinyl. The vinyl features the EP’s 10 tracks that have been completely remastered and is available now at amigothedevil.indiemerch.com.
King Dude and Twin Temple also will perform.