TAMPA — Foreigner will launch its farewell tour on Thursday, July 6, at Atlanta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. The tour will visit the Tampa Bay area on Sunday, July 9, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The show will feature performances of more than 20 combined chart-topping songs. Foreigner is responsible for some of rock and roll’s most enduring anthems, including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide No. 1 hit, “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
The band still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Audio and video streams of Foreigner’s hits are approaching 15 million per week.
Foreigner will continue its long-term initiative with the Grammy Museum Foundation to invite choirs to open the show with a live a cappella “pitch perfect” performance of classic rock songs. Foreigner will join radio partners across the country to create a contest for local choirs to win donations to their music programs. One winning choir will be selected at each show, and that choir will receive a grand prize of new musical equipment.
“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like the First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour,” said Mick Jones, leader and founder of Foreigner. “We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America, and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”
"The time has come,” Foreigner lead singer Kelly Hansen added. “We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost 18 years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing, and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we’re going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!”
Jones continues to guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents, while Hansen, one of rock’s greatest showmen, has led Foreigner into the digital age inspiring a whole new generation of fans. Bassist Jeff Pilson; Michael Bluestein on keyboards; guitarist Bruce Watson; Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide a level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to Foreigner’s enduring popularity.
Foreigner will be joined by Loverboy, one of the ’80s biggest hit-makers.
"I remember how cool the last time we toured with Foreigner was in 1982,” said Paul Dean of Loverboy. “We played to massive stadiums — New Orleans, Kansas City, Day on the Green in Oakland, JFK in Philly — and we’re back together again, 41 years later.”
“It’s not very often you get a chance to play on the same stage as one of your all-time favorite bands ... and how many hit songs can you play on the same stage every night of a 2023 summer tour,” said Loverboy’s Mike Reno. “It’s going to be amazing. I can’t wait."
With their trademark red leather pants, bandanas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multi-platinum plaques, including the four-million-selling “Get Lucky,” and a trio of double-platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983’s “Keep It Up” and 1985’s “Lovin’ Every Minute of It.” Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem “Working for the Weekend,” such arena rock staples as “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Notorious,” “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”
The group still features the original line-up of vocalist Mike Reno, guitarist Paul Dean, drummer Matt Frenette and keyboardist Doug Johnson, with bassist Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve replacing the late Scott Smith.