Although “Frozen” wasn’t my daughter’s first Disney princess movie, it arrived in theaters at just the right moment in her childhood to have a significant impact.
The 2013 computer-animated musical fantasy film earned $1.3 billion in worldwide box office revenue. Many critics labeled it the best Disney animated feature since the studio’s renaissance in the 1990s. “Frozen” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature as well as Best Original Song for “Let It Go,” a song you’ve probably heard once or twice.
In my home, the impact of “Frozen” is still apparent. For several years following the film’s release, birthday and Christmas gifts had to include something related to the story of Elsa and Anna of Arendelle. A Disney Frozen Sing-A-Long Elsa Doll currently sits atop an armoire in my daughter’s room. A “Frozen” poster is taped to her door. On a shelf by her closet are various books related to the franchise. In fact, her interest in the film — inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tale "The Snow Queen" — helped spark her interest in the source material for many Disney films. Over the years, she has collected and read a number of volumes presenting variations of old folktales.
And, yes: I know the lyrics to most of the songs in the original film, having sat through at least a dozen performances of “For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. No: I have no regrets.
My point, though, is that “Frozen” casts a long shadow. It’s obvious that Disney felt obligated to continue the story of the Arendelle sisters. Making a film that lived up to the expectations of so many young fans, though, seems like a daunting undertaking.
Therefore, it’s no surprise that “Frozen 2,” though quite good, isn’t quite as enchanting as its predecessor. The story is a bit more grown-up and complex. Most of the primary characters are grappling with the responsibilities that come with adulthood while simultaneously trying to hang on to the innocence of youth. Even Olaf, the formerly naïve animate snowman created by Elsa and Anna in their childhood, is becoming more mature. He provides both humor and insight throughout the film.
Transformation is a predominant theme in “Frozen 2.” It’s both an adventure and a journey of self-discovery. The animation is gorgeous and innovative. Musically, “Frozen 2” songs often approach an operatic quality. That said, none of them are particularly catchy and are unlikely to inspire the kind of endless slumber party sing-alongs as “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”
The original cast returns to voice their characters, including Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa and Josh Gad as Olaf. Evan Rachel Wood joins the cast to voice Iduna, the mother of Elsa and Anna.
“Frozen 2” might not be as charming as its predecessor, it is more than admirable as an obligatory addition to the franchise. The storytelling continues to reshape the Disney princess paradigm, setting Elsa on a perilous hero’s quest. The stakes are high and, though they have help from their friends, the sisters shoulder the lion’s share of the responsibility.
Assistant reviewer B.C. Zumpe, a 12-year-old, shares her thoughts on the film:
In “Frozen 2,” the story begins with young Elsa and Anna. They are playing “Enchanted Forest.” Their father, King Agnarr, tells them about when he went to an enchanted forest. He said his father, King Runeard, wanted to make peace and built a dam for them. Something went wrong and they started fighting. This angered the spirits of Earth, Air, Fire and Water. Agnarr was almost killed, but someone saved him. Runeard, however, didn’t make it. Now no one can get in or out of the forest.
Fast forward to three years after Elsa’s coronation. Anna is happy some things never change. If you weren’t excited before, you’re probably about to be. I don’t know if this is a spoiler, but Kristoff is planning to propose to Anna. He just needs to figure out the right way to do it. Olaf is excited about being mature. Elsa is hearing a mysterious voice calling her. She tries ignoring it, but eventually she follows it and awakens the spirits. Now, according to the trolls, they need to find out the truth about the past and set the forest free. Together, Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Sven and Olaf have to journey into the unknown.
If you haven’t seen the first movie, then you should go see it. But in the middle of the film, Olaf will bring you up to speed with a quick, funny summary of what happened.
The new story is interesting and emotional. Nevertheless, it wasn’t as good as the previous film. I’m not saying it was bad, because it wasn’t. It’s just hard to measure up to a movie as memorable as the original.
It’s the same with the soundtrack: The music was enjoyable, but it didn’t have the same feeling that makes you want to sing along. The songs also seemed a little short. I did like “The Next Right Thing,” a solo from Anna talking about how even though she is grieving, she needs to keep going. I also liked “Into the Unknown,” a solo from Elsa, which you may have already heard since it is probably the main song.
The characters are changing in this film. Elsa and Anna both seem more independent. Elsa is more adventurous and wants to know as much as she can. Olaf is learning new things and trying to make sense of it. Kristoff is learning about love being hard and is worrying about growing apart from Anna.
Although a lot of things change and some of it’s a little hard to process, I liked the resolution of the story and thought it was effective and believable.
Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers and an author of short fiction appearing in select anthologies and magazines. B.C. Zumpe, Lee’s 13-year-old daughter, is a middle school student, film buff and aspiring writer and director.