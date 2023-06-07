TAMPA — The Tampa R&B Music Experience will roll into the Tampa Bay area Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $75.Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The show will feature performances by Tyrese, Monica, El Debarge, Ginuwine, 112, Silk and Tweet.
Tyrese Darnell Gibson is an American R&B singer, songwriter, actor, author, television producer and model. He released his self-titled debut album in 1998, which featured the single "Sweet Lady," peaking at No. 12 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. His second and third albums, “2000 Watts” and “I Wanna Go There,” were released in 2001 and 2002, respectively. The latter contained the lead single "How You Gonna Act Like That," which became Gibson's highest-charting single, reaching No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. His fourth album, “Alter Ego,” explored hip hop, while he was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for his fifth album, “Open Invitation,” released in 2011. Gibson's sixth album, 2015’s “Black Rose,” debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, becoming his highest-charting album. He has sold over 4 million records in the United States.
Also an actor, he is well known for his role as Roman Pearce in the “Fast and Furious” movie franchise.
Monica is a Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum artist. The singer, actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, and began her career at age 12. She’s the youngest female ever to have two NO. 1 back-to-back hits on Billboard’s R&B chart from her 1995 debut album “Miss Thang.”
Her sophomore album, “The Boy Is Mine,” garnered Monica pop success with a record-breaking 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Monica’s chart-topping success continued throughout her career with multiple record breaking album and single releases.
Monica is the first artist ever to have No. 1 Billboard singles in three consecutive decades, which puts her in the elite company of history making superstars such as Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, James Brown and Marvin Gaye, whom also had similar accolades.
In January 2019, Monica released her first single, “Commitment,” on her own independent label, MonDeenise Music. “Commitment” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Charts for two consecutive weeks. The success of her recently released chart topping second single, “Me + You,” keeps Monica on pace to soon deliver her highly anticipated album, further solidifying her exceptional and longstanding career.
Five-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician El DeBarge — the primary lead singer of the family group DeBarge — is best known for his unique high-register vocals and strong falsetto. He produced five charting singles on the Billboard Hot 100 including “Who’s Johnny,” “Love Always,” “You Wear It Well,” “Someone” and the “Heart Is Not So Smart.”
Grammy Award-nominated and multi-platinum-selling R&B artist Ginuwine (Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) became one of R&B's top artists during the late 1990s and early 2000s. He produced three multi-platinum albums, including “Ginuwine-The Bachelor,” “100% Ginuwine,” and “The Life.” He saw 26 songs reach the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, with three songs topping the chart in addition to nine Top 10 hits.
Formed while in high school, Grammy Award-winning R&B quartet 112 (one-twelve) is comprised of Daron Jones, Michael Keith, Quinnes "Q" Parker and Marvin "Slim" Scandrik. The band produced seven studio albums from 1996 to 2000, producing 15 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, including four top-10 hits and one peaking at No. 1. Their most popular hits include “I’ll Be Missing You,” “Peaches & Cream,” “Only You” (featuring The Notorious B.I.G.) and “Cupid.”
Silk, the R&B quintet, includes members Gary Jenkins, lead and tenor; Gary Glenn, second tenor; James “Jimmy” Gates Jr., baritone; Johnathen Rasboro, lead and tenor; and Timothy Cameron, bass. They achieved mainstream success and longevity. Their first four studio albums peaked in the Top 10 or higher on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Their debut album "Lose Control" topped the charts, which included the hit single "Freak Me," peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and it was later certified platinum.