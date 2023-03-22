TAMPA — Rachel Baiman will perform Saturday, April 1, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City.
Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Baiman recently released “Bad Debt,” the third single from her forthcoming album. “Common Nation of Sorrow” will be released March 31 on Signature Sounds. Produced by Baiman, mixed by Tucker Martine and recorded at The Tractor Shed outside of Nashville, the album offers an assessment of the country’s current state, telling stories of American capitalism and the individual and communal devastation it manifests.
Across the record’s 10 tracks — including “Self Made Man” and “Lovers and Leavers” — Baiman highlights these shared experiences with the hope they become a tool for activism.
“My generation has had to wake up to the intensity of our own economic oppression,” Baiman said. “The reality is that the vast majority of us are being taken advantage of by the same brutal economic and political systems. Maybe that shared oppression is a place in which we can meet and fight back.”
In addition to Baiman, “Common Nation of Sorrow” also features Riley Calcagno on acoustic guitar and banjo; Miles Miller on drums; Josh Oliver on acoustic guitar and electric guitar; Ashleigh Caudill on bass; Adam Chaffins on bass; Anthony De Costa on acoustic guitar and electric guitar; Lauren Horbal on drums; and Tristan Scroggins on mandolin. The album was recorded by Grammy Award-winning engineer Sean Sullivan, known for his work with Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers.
Baiman recently completed a string of 11 shows in the United Kingdom that included stops in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, and London. For tour details, visit www.rachelbaiman.com/tour.
Raised in Chicago, Baiman moved to Nashville at age 18 with the dream of becoming a professional fiddle player, before falling in love with songwriting. In the years since, she’s released two acclaimed full-length records — 2021’s “Cycles” and her 2017 debut, “Shame.”
In addition to her own releases, Baiman continues to work as a musician in a variety of forms, with credits including session and live side-person work for Kacey Musgraves, Amy Ray, Kevin Morby, Kelsey Waldon and Molly Tuttle among many others.