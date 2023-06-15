DFAC president to retire
DUNEDIN — After 19 years of service, Dunedin Fine Art Center President and CEO George Ann Bissett will depart the organization in September 2023.
The board of directors has retained Kittleman & Associates LLC to recruit the organization’s next CEO.
“It is time for a new person to take the helm of this successful art center,” said Bissett. “When I joined the organization in 2005, local media heralded us as ‘mighty but small.’ I’m proud of our accomplishments to build on DFAC’s strengths over the years.”
During Bissett’s tenure, DFAC has grown its physical footprint from an 18,000 square foot building to 40,000 sqaure feet with 20 working studios and seven galleries. Through the Creative Visions Capital Campaign, DFAC raised more than $7.5 million to add the Food Arts Studio and renovate existing facilities. Staff has expanded from three full-time creative employees to 17.
Prior to joining DFAC, Bissett served as Major Gifts Officer of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill specializing in capital campaigns. She leveraged this expertise, alongside communications, curatorial, and educational staff, to build a new future for the art center.
“George Ann can truly be considered one of the ‘founders’ of the Dunedin Fine Art Center,” said Julie Scales, chair of the search committee to find Bissett’s replacement. “During her long tenure, she expanded the physical footprint of the center; increased the offerings of the center; led, and increased, a very talented and dedicated staff; maintained the high quality of the center’s instructors; increased the outreach of the center throughout the city of Dunedin and far beyond; and helped put the art center on secure financial footing. Not only did she bring the art center to the next level, but she has laid the groundwork for future growth.”
When asked what she plans to do in her retirement, she says “I look forward to my next challenge working with another not-for-profit organization on a capital campaign.”
“I have known George Ann for many years and have enjoyed watching DFAC flourish under her leadership,” said Mike Bowman, chair of the board of directors. “I feel confident that any endeavors that she undertakes will be successful.”
J'Nelle to perform as part of ‘Unplugged’ series
ST. PETERSBURG — As part of American Stage’s “Unplugged” series, Janelle “J’Nelle” Richardson will perform Friday, June 30, 7 p.m., at The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets are $30. Visit www.americanstage.org.
Born in Tampa, and hailing from a Trinidadian background, J'Nelle's musical journey began at the tender age of 4. Over the years, she has honed her skills as a vocal producer, singer, vocal coach, and songwriter, using her gifts to spread a message of empowerment and positivity across the globe.
What sets J'Nelle apart is her incredible versatility. She effortlessly blends R&B and Soca genres, creating a unique fusion that resonates with audiences worldwide. Her latest single and EP showcase her deep connection to her Trinidadian roots, offering a musical experience that is both heartfelt and invigorating. Her fourth album, "Mirror," reached No. 15 on the iTunes R&B/Soul Charts, cementing her status as one of the industry's most versatile and talented artists.
Largo Arts Association summer schedule set
LARGO — Largo Arts Association has announced its summer schedule.
Come in and meet the artists in their work and display area at the Largo Community Center, 400 Alternate Keene Road, Largo, on Saturdays, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., from June 17 through Aug. 5.
The Largo Arts Association invites visitors as well as artists to join. The group meets weekly to paint and share ideas. The weekly fee for current members is $3. Membership is $20 for the year. The association invites members to display their work as well as participate in frequent public shows.
FMoPA to host competition exhibition
TAMPA — The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts will present the 2023 International Photography Competition exhibition opening in partnership with the Tampa International Airport.
FMoPA will showcase the winning photographs in a special exhibition at the airport from June 19 through Aug. 18. There will be an opening reception on Wednesday, June 21, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the second-floor gallery space at the airport to unveil the winning photographs.
The International Photography Competition is a time-honored tradition that aims to bring internationally acclaimed photography to the forefront in Florida. This flagship effort from the FMoPA commemorates its commitment to keeping photographic art central to everyday life and culture.
The competition, now in its 12th year, saw entries from all over the world, showcasing the diversity and creativity of contemporary photography. This year an impressive 2,349 photographs were submitted from 542 photographers and 57 countries. From the submissions, FMoPA’s panel of esteemed photography experts from around the globe chose 24 photographs to have their work proudly presented in a group exhibition hosted at the Tampa International Airport.
This collaboration between FMoPA and Tampa International Airport aligns with both institutions' missions to unite different cultures and peoples. The exhibition at TPA will expose the winning photographs to nearly 60,000 visitors daily, providing a platform for the winners to showcase their art to a diverse audience.
Marketing Manager Kelly Figley expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Tampa International Airport has long been an avid supporter of eye-catching and diverse public artwork. We're delighted to partner with the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts to bring a new exhibit to our facilities, attracting the work of world-class photographers for all of our airport passengers and guests to enjoy."
For more information about the 2023 International Photography Competition, the winners and other FMoPA programs, visit www.fmopa.org.