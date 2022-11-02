A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Enola Holmes 2’
Genre: Mystery
Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Louis Partridge, and Helena Bonham Carter
Director: Harry Bradbeer
Rated: PG-13
Fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill), and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems.
Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves to be far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, has found its feet again.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 4 by Netflix.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
Genre: Biographical parody
Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, and Quinta Brunson
Director: Eric Appel
Not rated
Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird” Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the musician.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel.
‘The Wonder’
Genre: Period drama
Cast: Florence Pugh, Tom Burke, Elaine Cassidy, Kíla Lord Cassidy, Niamh Algar, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds
Director: Sebastián Lelio
Rated: R
It is 1862, 13 years after the Great Famine. An English nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own.
Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on “manna from heaven.” As Anna's health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.
The film is scheduled to be released in select cinemas Nov. 2, before its streaming release Nov. 16 by Netflix.
‘Causeway’
Genre: Psychological drama
Cast: Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry
Director: Lila Neugebauer
Rated: R
Two unlikely strangers find solace in newfound friendship as they navigate their journey from grief to healing.
The film is scheduled to be released theatrically and on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.
‘Dear Zoe’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Sadie Sink, Theo Rossi, Kweku Collins, Jessica Capshaw, Justin Bartha, and Vivien Lyra Blair
Director: Gren Wells
Not rated
“Dear Zoe” follows Tess (Sadie Sink), her mother Elly (Jessica Capshaw), stepfather David (Justin Bartha), and little sister Emily (Vivien Lyra Blair) in the aftermath of the unimaginable loss of Tess’s other little sister, Zoe (Mckenzie Noel Rusiewicz).
Struggling with a sea of emotions, Tess embarks on a journey where she finds support from surprising sources: her biological father, Nick (Theo Rossi) a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks, and the charming juvenile delinquent next door, Jimmy (Kweku Collins). Nick and Jimmy provide Tess the time and space she needs to breathe, to live life, to have new adventures, and ultimately to be in a better place to deal with the loss of little Zoe.
The film is set to be released in select theatres and on demand starting Nov. 4.
‘Good Night Oppy’
Genre: Documentary
Director: Ryan White
Rated: PG
“Good Night Oppy” tells the inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. The film follows Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.
The film is scheduled to be released in a limited theatrical release Nov. 4 by Amazon Studios, prior to streaming on Prime Video Nov. 23.
‘The Estate’
Genre: Comedy
Cast: Toni Collette, Anna Faris, David Duchovny, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston and Kathleen Turner
Director: Dean Craig
Rated: R
Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult-to-please Aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate, only to find the rest of their greedy family members have the same idea.
The film is scheduled to be released in theaters Nov. 4.
‘Next Exit’
Genre: Science fiction and comedy
Cast: Katie Parker, Rahul Kohli, Rose McIver, Karen Gillan, Tongayi Chirisa, and Diva Zappa
Director: Mali Elfman
Not rated
“Next Exit” follows a research scientist (Gillan) who makes national news proving she can track people into the afterlife — Rose (Parker) sees a way out and Teddy (Kohli) sees his chance to finally make it.
These two strangers, both harboring dark secrets, race to join the doctor's contentious study and leave this life behind. While Rose is haunted by a ghostly presence that she can't outrun, Teddy is forced to confront his past.
As these two misfits humorously quarrel their way across the country, they meet people along the way
who force them to reckon with what is really driving them.
The film is scheduled to be released Nov. 4 by Magnet Releasing.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.