ST. PETERSBURG — Florida CraftArt will host a virtual opening reception for “Contemporary Craft at its Finest” Friday, Jan. 29, 6 p.m., via Zoom.
To join the event, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82206474125. Visitors will have the opportunity to virtually meet the artists and the show’s judge Susana Weymouth at the virtual opening.
“Contemporary Craft at its Finest” is a juried exhibition of original art showcasing the best of handcrafted work by Florida CraftArt members. The show will run Jan. 29 through March 20 at the Florida CraftArt gallery, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Boasting work from 46 artists, the exhibition includes a total of 79 pieces ranging from jewelry to glass sculptures.
“The members’ show has a fascinating array of extraordinary fine craft,” said Liz Rogers, gallery manager. “An interesting portrait of Salvador Dali was created by Gulfport artist Dawn Waters with a felting technique from wool.”
Highlights of the show include:
• “Hidden Message,” a 20-inch-tall ceramic sculpture endowed with red hearts. To create it, Pembrooke Pines artist Diane Lublinski first threw clay on the wheel and then altered and embellished it.
• “Three Diamond Necklace,” an 11-inch-long necklace fashioned from oxidized sterling silver, 14-karat-gold-filled tubes and thread. Panama City jewelry artist Emilie Pritchard creates engineered structures. Her technique produces pieces that hold their shape, but because they are not soldered into a single unit, they are not entirely rigid and can move with the body. The mathematical basis of the work provides clarity within complex designs and allows the artist to create pieces that enclose a large volume of space while remaining open and minimalist.
• Award-winning Boca Raton artist Nadine Saitlin creates continuous abstract paintings on natural gourds in a colorful palette.
“The first Members’ Show was held in 1951,” said Tyler Jones, Florida CraftArt’s board president. “As a statewide, member-supported organization, we display outstanding handmade objects, made by some of the best craftspeople in the country. Half of our gallery on Central Avenue features only Florida artists while the exhibition gallery, as well as our annual CraftArt Festival in November, showcases fine craft artists from around the country.”
The exhibition will be judged by Susana Weymouth, who is the chief development officer for the Florida Orchestra. Previously she served for six years as the executive director of Tampa Bay Businesses for Culture & the Arts. She and her husband, Yann Weymouth, have long been involved with international education, culture and the arts. She will present the awards at the virtual reception.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 5 p.m. the artists will be talking about their work on Zoom. To view the discussion, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/81389878999.
The show runs through March 20 when the People’s Choice Award will be presented at the closing reception. People can vote for their favorite work of art in the Florida CraftArt Exhibition Gallery.
For information, visit www.FloridaCraftArt.org or call 727-821-7391. Florida CraftArt is a nonprofit organization founded in 1951 and headquartered in St. Petersburg. Its mission is to grow the statewide creative economy by engaging the community and advancing Florida’s fine craft artists and their work. Fine craft art is presented in its 2,500-square-foot retail gallery and curated exhibitions are featured in its adjacent exhibition gallery. Florida CraftArt is the only statewide organization offering artists a platform to show and sell their work.