TAMPA — Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Karol G will take the stage Monday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The entire world has witnessed the impact of Karol G and her unique way of bringing her avant-garde style to the evolution and growth of Latin music around the globe. After captivating hundreds of thousands of fans with two successful shows at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Karol G has launched her new “$trip Love Tour.”
The tour, produced by AEG Presents will visit 30 cities in North America, including the stop at Tampa’s Amalie Arena.
After breaking sales records with her previous “Bichota Tour,” Karol G promises to make her new “$trip Love Tour” some of the most impressive shows of her career where she will bring to life all the greatest hits of her music repertoire.
During her performance at Coachella, she impressed everyone onsite with Becky G as her special guest, with whom she sang her successful collaboration, “MAMIII.”
Similarly, to add to her performance’s unique medley of Latin music’s greatest hits, J Balvin joined her on stage as a surprise to perform his hit “Mi Gente.” Then, Karol G blew attendees away when she performed her new single “Provenza” live for the first time.
Only a couple of days after its premiere, “Provenza” conquered digital platforms, positioning itself at the top of most of the prestigious playlists, and reaching the No. 1 spot on YouTube’s Global Trending chart with its music video, which quickly garnered more than 13 million views. The song also debuted at No. 25 on Apple Music’s global Top Songs chart.