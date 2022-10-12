ST. PETERSBURG — Punk rock supergroup Me First and The Gimme Gimmes will play Friday, Oct. 21, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $23 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Members of Me First and the Gimme Gimmes include Joey Cape of Lagwagon on guitar, Dave Raun of Lagwagon on the drums, Fat Mike of NOFX on bass, and Spike Slawson of Swingin' Utters and Re-Volts on lead vocals. Together, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes are an outfit that has always operated more like a beer-hall Pussycat Dolls than any merely conventional band.
When duty calls for one of the Gimmes to perform with their other band, a traveling Gimme will step in. Among the notable fill-in members who appear from time to time are John Reis, guitarist and lead vocals for Rocket from the Crypt, Jonny “2 Bags” Wickersham from Social Distortion, Jay Bentley from Bad Religion and C.J. Ramone.
The band has released seven studio albums, a live record and countless singles. In addition to punk, it has occasionally tackled Motown, country and other genres.