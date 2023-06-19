Sometimes, analyzing a big-budget Hollywood film is not so cut-and-dried. It’s not always easy to find the right balance between heart and mind: What appeals to viewer on an emotional level may not, under thorough critical review, make narrative sense or may stumble in other aspects of storytelling. On the other hand, some films that excel in every technical aspect sadly lack an ounce of emotional impact.
The fact that cinema has always straddled a line between art and entertainment further complicates the matter.
I approached “The Flash” with low expectations. The DC Extended Universe has been a mixed bag of mediocrity and blandness, with an occasional shining star emerging — often as if by accident — to momentarily breathe new life into the franchise. It felt from the beginning as though Warner Bros. Pictures was trying to recover lost ground, playing an impossible game of catch-up in a desperate attempt to match the mountains of box office money being amassed by Marvel Studios and Disney. That mandate led to one debacle after another, with compromised storylines, shoehorned characters, and throwaway credit scenes that teased ideas that were never developed. Further complicating matters is that fact that many projects saw multiple director changes.
Last year, the inadequacies of the DCEU led to the decision to overhaul the entire franchise. James Gunn and Peter Safran were tapped to helm the “soft reboot” as creative leaders. “The Flash” acts as a bridge between the former DCEU and the new DC Universe — and hopefully lays the groundwork for a unified approach to DC characters and a more cohesive creative strategy that doesn’t depend on recycling elements of Marvel’s sprawling universe.
Oh, wait. “The Flash” is about a multiverse? OK, well, let’s dig a little deeper.
In “The Flash,” Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) — the secret identity of the superhero known as the Flash, a metahuman whose powers derive mainly from his superhuman speed — discovers he can travel back in time. After consulting with Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) about this development, he decides to ignore Wayne’s dire warning about messing up the timeline via the butterfly effect. He travels back in time to change an event in the past that resulted in his mother’s death.
Anyone who has ever watched a time travel movie knows this won’t work out well for anyone.
Barry’s intervention creates an alternate history. His future ceases to exist, and even the past is redrawn. He finds himself in an alternate reality in which he has lost his powers, but he is able to recreate the accident that gave him those powers for this reality’s Barry Allen (also played by Miller). His arrival also happens to coincide with the appearance of General Zod (Michael Shannon), who intends to wipe out all civilization on Earth to transform the world into a new home for Krypton. No problem, right? Just call in the Justice League.
Unfortunately, this reality is running low on superheroes.
The two Barrys manage to track down one person who might be able to help defeat General Zod: Bruce Wayne. But this reality’s Bruce is a slightly older, grumpier Batman (Michael Keaton). He has settled into retirement as a wealthy hermit living in decaying mansion on the outskirts of Gotham City. After delivering a delightful lecture on how the multiverse is like a bowl of spaghetti, Wayne reluctantly agrees to help the Barrys. The impromptu team works together to find evidence of a Kryptonian pod landing in Siberia and deduce that the Russians have imprisoned this reality’s Superman. When they liberate the prisoner, they instead find Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle).
I bet you know where all this is leading, right? Actually, you’re probably wrong — sort of. You will have to see the film to understand why.
“The Flash” is — much like the bowl of spaghetti in Wayne’s analogy —a hot mess. Directed by Andy Muschietti from a script by Christina Hodson, the film was released in theaters June 16.
Keaton, who portrayed Batman in Tim Burton’s two films based on the DC Comics character beginning in 1989, is a huge draw for this film. After his introductory scene at Wayne Manor, the plot relegates him to little more than an eye-catching prop meticulously positioned to stoke nostalgia. In catering to pop culture junkies, the filmmakers gorge viewers with Burtonesque visual cues and familiar catchphrases to excess.
Every time poor Keaton appears on screen, I was reminded of a scene in “Bart Gets Famous,” a season 5 episode of “The Simpsons,” in which an entire classroom full of kids is staring at Bart — who has gained overnight fame for coining a popular tag line — demanding that he utter his celebrated refrain.
Don’t misunderstand: Keaton gives an excellent performance. I just wish he had been allowed to carry more of the film’s weight.
The muddy CGI in “The Flash” is particularly evident in the time-travel sequences, which all come across as fever-induced delirium rather than anything based on theoretical physics and quantum mechanics. The way Barry’s trip back through time is represented is only slightly less on-the-nose than the old movies that used backward spinning clocks and calendar pages falling into shadow. It’s all very trippy and psychedelic, but it doesn’t make much sense.
“The Flash” isn’t a radical, trailblazing conduit to a reimagined DC Universe, but it isn’t a disaster. Its focus on the importance of living in the moment, and of learning how to cope with grief and loss, is surprisingly effective. Miller’s excellent performance emphasizes the heart and gravity of this film, playing two versions of the same individual at different stages in life, each with a unique set of circumstances that shape their identity.
The Barrys are both struggling to understand their purpose in life, and how they can live up to their potential. Miller’s portrayal of Barry’s inner turmoil is impassioned and endearing.
“For me, it was about the purity of the emotional core of the story underneath this massive action adventure,” Muschietti said in the film’s production notes. “There’s something that is in the foundations of the story that is very emotional. It's a story between a kid and his mother. Without that, there’s no way to build anything on top of it.”
Keaton’s appearance may be what brings lukewarm DC fans to the movie theater, but it’s Miller’s effervescent performance that ultimately pushes this film beyond shallow fan service and superfluous action. The pacing is so fast that “The Flash” occasionally loses its footing — but Muschietti smooths most of the plot wrinkles along the way. The characters are so driven that the film’s most earth-shattering moments don’t come during an epic battle, but in quiet moments of reflection and recognition of one’s responsibility.
If you can get beyond multiverse overkill, this one is worth watching. “The Flash” isn’t going to be remembered as one of the best superhero films of all time — it’s not even the best superhero movie released this month. It is one of the best stories about this character, and it will stand out as one the few DC Universe films that was able to rise above mediocrity. It’s fun and flashy, and full of heartfelt emotion — thanks in no small part to the interaction between Miller’s two Barrys.