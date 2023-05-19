TAMPA — Pierce the Veil and the Used are preparing to hit the road this summer for “The Creative Control Tour.”
The tour kicks off on May 23 in Austin, Texas, and includes a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Friday, May 26, 6:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $61. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Pierce the Veil dropped the new album “The Jaws of Life,” its first in seven years, in February via longtime label Fearless Records.
PTV's evolution has been notable. The early buzz generated by “A Flair for the Dramatic” in 2007 made its follow-up one of the most anticipated albums of 2010. Subsequent albums included “Selfish Machines,” “Collide with the Sky” and “Misadventures.”
“The Jaws of Life” was produced by Paul Meany and mixed by Adam Hawkins. Deadly serious subject matter abounds, but Pierce the Veil enduringly navigates it all with grace. The lyrics continue the Fuentes tradition of painstaking honesty and clever twists of phrase.
Pierce the Veil perform at the biggest festivals and is counted among the biggest and brightest of a younger generation of bands. But it all starts with the songs. “The Jaws of Life” is filled with the kind to keep the PTV fire burning forever.
The Used will release “Toxic Positivity,” its latest album, on May 19 via Big Noise.
Established in 2000, the Used has since released a collection of emo-rock albums offering gut-wrenching lyrics and melodies that blended pop sensibility and hard rock.
The Used released its ninth studio album, “Heartwork (Deluxe),” in 2021 via Big Noise. A variety of collaborators — including producer John Feldmann, co-writer Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 and guest artists Travis Barker, Jason Aalon Butler of Fever 333 and Caleb Shomo of Beartooth — then helped craft an extended version of the album boasting 27 tracks.
Members of The Used include Bert McCracken on vocals, Jepha on bass, Dan Whitesides on drums and Joey Bradford on guitar.