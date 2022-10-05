TAMPA — Country music artist Trace Adkins will perform Sunday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Tickets purchased for the original December 2021 show that was postponed are valid for the rescheduled date.
A Nashville star for more than two decades, Adkins has made his mark on the country music industry with over 11 million albums sold. A three-time Grammy Award nominee, he has won three Academy of Country Music Awards, including the 2009 Single of the Year Award for “You’re Gonna Miss This,” and Vocal Event of the Year with Blake Shelton for “Hillbilly Bone” in 2010.
A Grand Ole Opry member, Adkins is also an author and spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project and American Red Cross, for whom he raised more than $1.5 million as winner of NBC’s All-Star Celebrity Apprentice.
Adkins has also acted in multiple films and television shows, playing a tough-as-nails biker in “The Lincoln Lawyer,” a desperate father in “Deepwater Horizon,” a wise oracle of a tattoo artist in the family friendly film “Moms’ Night Out.”
He also appears as MercyMe’s real-life manager, Brickell, in the box office smash “I Can Only Imagine.”