Not sure what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out some highlights of concerts and events on the horizon.
Our Top 5
• Paul Thorn, Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $26. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Willie Nelson & Family, Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. For information, visit www.artfestival.com.
• Shen Yun, Feb. 14-20, at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $80. Call 888-974-3698 or visit www.shenyun.com.
• Boogie Woogie Blues Piano Stomp, Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Other weekend events
Clearwater
• “The Wild Women of Winedale,” by Hope, Jones and Wooten, through Feb. 23, at Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. Show times and dates vary by week. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com.
• “Rumors,” by Neil Simon, through Feb. 16, in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets are $24. For performance times, call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Masters of Illusion, Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Los Lobos, Thursday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Beach Boys, Saturday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $48.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Les Ballet Trockadero, Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Stayin’ Alive: Bee Gees tribute, Sunday, Feb. 16, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Don Felder, Sunday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $59. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Largo
• The Machine performs Pink Floyd, Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $29.50 to $44.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Almost ABBA, Friday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets range from $26.50 to $41.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Pinellas Park
• Elton John tribute with Rus “Rocket Man” Anderson, Saturday, Feb. 15, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
St. Petersburg
• “Marie and Rosetta,” by George Brant, through Feb. 16, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• “Skeleton Crew,” by Dominque Morisseau, through Feb. 23, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• ABBA Mania, Thursday, Feb. 13, 7:30 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
• One City Chorus with the Alumni Singers, Sunday, Feb. 16, 4 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
Tampa
• Andrea Bocelli, Friday, Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $79. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Tarpon Springs
• Bayou Radio Theatre Cavalcade, Feb. 14-23, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. General admission tickets are $20. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• The Diamonds: Let’s Rock Broadway, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. General admission tickets are $25. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.