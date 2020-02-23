TARPON SPRINGS — The Queen’s Cartoonists take the stage Sunday, March 1, 2 p.m., at Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs.
General admission tickets are $25. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
The Queen’s Cartoonists play music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation. The performances are synchronized to video projections of the original films, and the band leads the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship, multi-instrumental mayhem, and comedy.
The Queen’s Cartoonists present a concert for everybody, regardless of age, gender, or familiarity with the concert hall.
Tying this diverse concert together are comedic anecdotes involving the cartoons and their composers. The band is on a musical mission of equal parts performance, preservation, and education. Expect the unexpected from repertoire that includes the Golden Age of animation, cult cartoon classics, modern animation, and elements of a musical circus.
Since their inception in 2015, the Queen’s Cartoonists have brought their unique sound to performing arts centers in over 20 states and have opened for the New York Philharmonic. The six members, all currently living in Queens, New York, are world-class professional musicians. They have been featured in numerous major publications, including the Wall Street Journal, the Chicago Tribune, Mashable, and on NPR.