CLEARWATER — Soft-rock singer Christopher Cross will perform Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 8 p.m., in the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St. in Clearwater.
Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Cross is currently on the road for his 40th anniversary tour.
Cross made history with his 1980 self-titled debut album, winning five Grammy Awards including — for the first time ever — the four most prestigious awards: Record of the Year (for the single “Sailing”), Album of the Year, Song of the Year (also for “Sailing”), and Best New Artist.
Now, 40 years after his extraordinary emergence into the music business, Cross continues his recording and performing career with his 2017 album, “Take Me as I Am,” which evokes the artistry of classic singer-songwriters while addressing contemporary concerns head-on — a combination which is sure to please his loyal fan base.
“Take Me as I Am” is a unique offering from Cross. A hybrid of sorts, the songs are instrumentals with choruses to create the lyrical landscape. It’s not quite a “guitar” album, but it leaves the listener with no question about his expertise on the subject.
Two special songs are “Roberta,” dedicated to Christopher’s mentor Joni Mitchell, and “Truth,” with a lyric by Rob Meurer. It was one of the last songs Meurer wrote before his death.
“Truth” is sung as a duet with Gigi Worth, a name that will be familiar to Cross’s fans. Worth and Meurer were also close, which makes her performance on this track all the more meaningful.
The album closes with a song in memory of Meurer called “Alvah,” which features beautiful string arrangements by Chris Walden.
“It was a blessing to work with all these talented folks in the making of this album which holds so many bittersweet emotions for me,” Cross explained. “I didn't expect to make another one, but, as Rob reminded me once, it's what we do.”