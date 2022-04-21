CLEARWATER — Grammy Award-winning vocalist Steve Tyrell will perform Sunday, May 1, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $18. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
In his nearly five decades in the music business, Tyrell has achieved success as a singer, songwriter, producer, music supervisor, and most recently, radio host. A charming and charismatic performer, Tyrell’s warmth radiates from the stage. With a career spanning television, film, radio and Broadway, his powerful range makes him a hit with jazz-lovers of all ages.
His breakthrough performances in “Father of the Bride” and “Father of the Bride II” helped Tyrell re-popularize classic pop standards for a modern-day audience. His hits — such as “The Way You Look Tonight,” “The Simple Life,” “Crush on You” and “The Sunny Side of the Street” — have launched millions of romances and been played at thousands of weddings, including Chelsea Clinton’s.
As an artist, all nine of his American Standards albums have achieved top five status on Billboard’s Jazz charts. His first album, “A New Standard,” was amongst the best-selling jazz albums for more than five years.