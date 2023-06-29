TARPON SPRINGS — The July show at Tarpon Art Guild, 161 E. Tarpon Ave., Tarpon Springs, will feature work by Cynthia Maus during the month of July.
Artist Cynthia Maus graduated from New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, studied art history and other art classes in New Orleans and California. At that point, she was painting primarily portraits. Maus was also actively performing with music groups, touring, recording and marketing concert productions.
During the pandemic, Maus focused again on her artwork. Inspired by Turner and the impressionists, landscapes became her subject matter in an impressionistic style.
Discovering Tarpon Springs and its quaint shops, she chose Tarpon Art Guild Gallery, where many established local artists’ works are displayed, to have her first art gallery exhibit. Maus has previously worked solely on a commission basis.
Meet Maus at the gallery in July, on Friday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m.; or on Saturday, July 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. during the Wine Walk.