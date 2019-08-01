Don't know what to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of entertainment events happening around Tampa Bay.
Our Top 5
• 311 and Dirty Heads, Saturday, Aug. 3, 5:45 p.m., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Wendy Williams, Friday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $49.75. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
• Girls Night Out with Traci Kanaan, Aniria Turney and Sheena Reagan; Friday, Aug. 2, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• The Florida Björkestra, Saturday, Aug. 3, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. For information or to purchase tickets, call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Bill Maher, Sunday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $52.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Other weekend events
St. Petersburg
• “Pippin,” with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson; through Aug. 11, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• “Fun Home” with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and music by Jeanine Tesori, through Aug. 18, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
Tampa
• “Constellations,” by Nick Payne, presented by Jobsite Theater; through Aug. 4, in the Shimberg Playhouse at The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $18. For performance times and tickets, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.