Clearwater
• Classic Albums Live: Dire Straits — Brothers in Arms; Thursday, Aug. 11, at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Christopher Cross, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Javed Ali, Friday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Randy Rainbow, Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Follies,” Sept. 1-18, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• “Perfect Wedding,” Aug. 26-Sept. 11, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• The Australian Pink Floyd Show, Saturday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Billy Currington, Friday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Collective Soul and Switchfoot, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Ringo Starr and the All-Starr Band, Friday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Fixx, Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• BAT: A Meat Loaf Celebration; Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Classic Albums Live: U2 — The Joshua Tree; Friday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Blue’s Clues, Friday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Spyro Gyro, Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Jen Fulwiler, Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Il Volo, Friday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Arielle, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., in Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Victor Wooten, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $34.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “The Drowsy Chaperone,” Oct. 13-30, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Clearwater Jazz Holiday, Oct. 14-16, at BayCare Ballpark, 601 Old Coachman Road.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now starting at just $25 in advance. For more information call the Clearwater Jazz Holiday office at 727-461-5200 or visit ClearwaterJazz.com or facebook.com/ClearwaterJazz. Tickets must be purchased via clearwaterjazz.com and will not be available for sale through Ruth Eckerd Hall.
• Ray LaMontagne, Friday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Weird Al Yankovic, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Steve Vai, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Molly Hatchet, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “I Ought to be in Pictures,” Oct. 21-Nov. 6, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater. For information and to purchase tickets, call 727-437-2363 or visit wcplayers.com.
• Travis Tritt and Chris Janson, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $53.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• The Wallflowers, Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $44.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Here Come the Mummies, Thursday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $49. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Brian Culbertson, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Steep Canyon Rangers, Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $25. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Neil Berg, Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Gipsy Kings, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $51.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Joe Satriani, Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Celebrating Billy Joel, Sunday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Paul Reiser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Straight No Chaser, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $28.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Cat & Nat Unfiltered, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Bonnie Raitt, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $63.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Disney Junior Live, Sunday, Nov. 20, noon and 4 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $43.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Lorrie Morgan, Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Allman Family Revival, Sunday, Nov. 27, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $38.25. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Dave Koz and Friends, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• “Once Upon a Mattress,” Dec. 1-18, at Francis Wilson Playhouse, 302 Seminole St., Clearwater. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students. Call 727-446-1360 or visit www.franciswilsonplayhouse.org.
• Paula Poundstone, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Three Dog Night, Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Englebert Humperdinck, Saturday, Dec. 3, 1 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $42.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $45. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “Anastasia,” Sunday, Dec. 4, 1 and 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Eric Gales, Thursday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• The Outlaws Yuletide Jam, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, 7:30 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kenny Loggins, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $60. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Kenny Loggins, Thursday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $60. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Rockapella Christmas, Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party, Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $41.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Mindi Abair, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “My Fair Lady,” Sunday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Celtic Angels Christmas, Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
• “A Christmas Carol,” Friday, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $29. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Salute to Vienna, Saturday, Dec. 31, 3 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater. Tickets start at $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
Dunedin
• Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
Gulfport
• Gecko Crawl, Saturday, Aug. 13, 4 to 9 p.m., in participating locations in the Waterfront District of Gulfport. Tickets are $25. Visit geckofest.com/gecko-crawl-2022-game-night/.
• Gecko Ball, Saturday, Aug. 27, 6 to 11 p.m., at the Gulfport Casino Ballroom, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. Cost is $30. Visit geckofest.com/gecko-ball-2022-game-night/.
• Geckofest, Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Beach Boulevard in Gulfport. Parking and admission to Geckofest is complimentary and the event is pet and family-friendly. For information, visit www.Facebook.com/SIKPromotions or call 727-322-5217.
Largo
• “Rent,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, through Aug. 14, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets are $31.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Noche de Humor con la Bruja Dioselina, Saturday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. The entire show will be performed in Spanish. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Contemporary Smooth Jazz Sunday, Sunday, Aug. 28, 5 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $40.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• The Daily Show Writers Comedy Tour, Friday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $24.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Latin Ambition, Friday, Sept. 23, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Jeff Scott Soto and Jason Bieler, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $19.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Medium Cindy Kaza, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $29.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• Bill Cobham, Thursday, Oct. 13, 7:30 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Tickets start at $34.50 plus service fee. Visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
• “The Wedding Singer,” presented by Eight O’Clock Theatre, Oct. 28-Nov. 6, at Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. For tickets, visit LargoArts.com or call 727-587-6793.
New Port Richey
Pinellas Park
• Sounds of Soul, Saturday, Aug. 20, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Cher and Tom Jones tribute, Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Rod Stewart and Tina Turner tribute, Saturday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $18 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• British Invasion tribute, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $16 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Frankie Valli tribute, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park. Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5746 or visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
Safety Harbor
• Kim Richey, Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Selwyn Birchwood, Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
• Ana Popovic, Friday, Dec. 2, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor. Tickets are not on sale yet. For updates on this upcoming event, visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
St. Pete Beach
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• St. Pete Beach Corey Area Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
St. Petersburg
• “The Agitators,” by Mat Smart, through Aug. 28, at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For performance times and tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Eric Darius, Friday, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Paw Patrol Live, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13-14, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Supervillains with Victims of Circumstance, Saturday, Aug. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Movies with Matthew: “The NeverEnding Story,” Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., at freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. For tickets, call 727-498-5205 or visit freefalltheatre.com.
• Joyce Manor with Citizen, Prince Daddy & The Hyena, and Phony; Sunday, Aug. 21, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $27 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Andrew McMahon, Monday, Aug. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Frank McComb, Theo Valentin, and Fred Johnson: A Tribute to Donny Hathaway and Roberta Flack; Saturday, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• UB40, The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson, Maxi Priest and Big Mountain, Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Oliver Tree, Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Michael Franti and Spearhead, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Streetlight Manifesto, Friday, Sept. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. p.m. Tickets are $26.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Parker McCollum, Saturday, Sept. 3, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $42.50 in advance and $50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Giveon, Sunday, Sept. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.99 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Green Day’s American Idiot,” with music by Green Day, lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong, and book by Armstrong and Michael Mayer; Sept. 7 through Oct. 2, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• The Simon Lasky Group, Friday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $22. Call 727-822-3590 or visit mypalladium.org.
• Built to Spill, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Matisyahu, Sunday, Sept. 11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Alec Benjamin with Claire Rosinkranz, Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• PUP, Friday, Sept. 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $24.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Testament, Sunday, Sept. 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $43 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• JC Albert: The Secret of Illusions, Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Monday, Sept. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $59.50 in advance and $67 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• I Prevail, Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Sevendust, Thursday, Sept. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Remi Wolf with Orion Sun, Friday, Sept. 30, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Architects, Saturday, Oct. 1, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $34.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Arizona, Sunday, Oct. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Sunday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $36. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Coin, Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $32 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• The War on Drugs, Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.50 in advance and $48 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Benise, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Yung Bae with Roosevelt, Sunday, Oct. 9, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Turnstile, Friday, Oct. 14, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Romeo and Juliet,” Sunday, Oct. 16, 3 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $36. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Sabrina Claudio, Thursday, Oct. 20, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Tango Lovers, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $32.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Me First and The Gimme Gimmes, Friday, Oct. 21, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $23 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Mother Mother, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• KennyHoopla, Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Hirie, Thursday, Oct. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $27.50 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Hippo Campus, Friday, Oct. 28, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat, Saturday, Oct. 29, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Beabadoobe, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “The Colored Museum” by George C. Wolfe, Nov. 2-27, presented by American Stage Theatre at Raymond James Theatre, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Ticket prices vary by performance. For information and tickets, call 727-823-7529 or visit Americanstage.org.
• Steven Wright, Thursday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., in Hough Hall at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $40. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Yung Gravy & bbno$, Baby Gravy, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $44.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Disney Princess: The Concert; Friday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Bumpin Uglies with Tunnel Vision, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Tropidelic and Kbong & Johnny Cosmic with Mike Pinto; Thursday, Nov. 17, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Rocks the Cure with Better than Ezra and First of the Day, Friday, Nov. 18, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• “Nutcracker,” Nov. 25-26, at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $33.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Daniel Tosh, Saturday, Nov. 26, 7 and 10 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts — Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $48.50. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• The Hip Abduction, Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Dayglow, Sunday, Nov. 27, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Blue October, Thursday, Dec. 8, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $36 in advance and $48 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
• Cannibal Corpse, Saturday, Dec. 10, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg. Gates open at 6 p.m. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Tampa
• “Nunsense: A-Men,” through Aug. 14, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50 Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “The Odd Couple — Female Version,” by Neil Simon, through Aug. 20, at Carrollwood Players Theatre, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. For information and tickets, call 813-265-4000, email info@carrollwoodplayers.org, or visit carrollwoodplayers.org.
• Thunderstorm Artis, Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit theatticyborcity.com.
• Marauda, Friday, Aug. 12, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets are $20. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• War on the Catwalk, Friday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $41.38. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Freestyle Explosion featuring Lisa Lisa, Stevie B, The Jets and more; Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Michael Bublé, Saturday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $65. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Chris Brown and Lil Baby, Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Noah Gundersen, Friday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Jack Johnson, Friday, Aug. 19, 7:15 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $42. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Haliene, Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Dierks Bentley, Saturday, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• The Black Keys, Thursday, Aug. 25, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Champagne Drip, Friday, Aug. 26, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $20. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• The O’Jays and Friends Farewell Tour, Friday, Aug. 26, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $65.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Damien Escobar, Friday, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire; Saturday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Trick Daddy featuring CeeLo Green, Trina, Juvenile and more; Saturday, Aug. 27, 7:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• $uicideboy$, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Avenue Q,” Aug. 31-Sept. 25, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $20.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• OneRepublic, Friday, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $31. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick, Saturday, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Bonnie x Clyde, Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $15. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Ghost, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Hinder, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $15. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Amy Schumer, Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $103. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• MERSIV, Friday, Sept. 9, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $20. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Deicide, Saturday, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $68. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Selwyn Birchwood, Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Lost ’80s Live featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Missing Persons, Naked Eyes, Musical Youth, Stacey Q, and The English Beat; Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The Mission UK, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 1915 E. Seventh Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $67. Call 813-248-9500 or visit www.theorpheum.com.
• Scorpions with Whitesnake, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 6:45 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” Sept. 14-Oct. 9, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Kevin Hart, Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $55.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Thursday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Delta Heavy, Friday, Sept. 16, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• No Limit, Saturday, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Alicia Keys, Sunday, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. This show is sold out. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Lil Pump, Thursday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $27. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Andy McKee, Thursday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Zeke Beats, Friday, Sept. 23, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Lizzo, Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Slushii, Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $20. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• “10 Boys and 1 Girl,” Saturday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Karol G, Monday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin with Bush; Friday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Lucii, Friday, Sept. 30, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $15. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• The Bearded Brothers, Friday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $10. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Grum, Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $10. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Luke Bryan, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $36. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Southern Soul Music Festival, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $99.96. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• El Gran Combo, Sunday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Panic! At the Disco, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $29.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Daniel Habif, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $61.49. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “The Crown Live,” Oct. 5-9, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $27.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tauren Wells, Thursday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $15. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Smashing Pumpkins with Jane’s Addiction, Friday, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.25. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Sweet Lizzy Project, Friday, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Hyde Park Village Art Fair, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1622 Snow Ave., Tampa. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Zac Brown Band, Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $41. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Cypress Hill, Sunday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Shawn Mendes, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Matt Fraser, Thursday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $55. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show, Friday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa. Tickets start at $80. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
• Jim Gaffigan, Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 and 9:30 p.m., in the Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Jack Harlow, Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Cash Cash, Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Trace Adkins, Sunday, Oct. 16, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $60. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Andrés Cepeda, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Dracula,” Oct. 19-Nov. 13, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• The Red Elvises, Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Myriam Hernandez, Sunday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $52.13. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Kaki King: Modern Yesterdays; Monday, Oct. 24, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Greta Van Fleet, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Iron Maiden, Thursday, Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Demi Lovato, Friday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Adventure Club, Friday, Oct. 28, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Tchami, Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $30. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• “Six,” Nov. 1-6, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Bob the Drag Queen, Friday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $35.50. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Marc Anthony, Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $61. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• The Calling, Monday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Trent Harmon, Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Spy Ninjas Live, Friday, Nov. 11, 7 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $33.75. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Foreigner, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $75. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Chelsea Handler, Thursday, Nov. 17, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $90. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• Colin & Brad: Scared Scriptless; Thursday, Nov. 17, 7:30 p.m., in Ferguson Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49.25. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Sophie B. Hawkins, Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Cody Johnson featuring Randy Houser, Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa. Tickets start at $40. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Dirty Dancing in Concert, Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m., in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $45. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Willy Chirino, Sunday, Nov. 20, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. Tickets start at $50. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
• “Treasure Island,” Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Hadestown,” Nov. 29-Dec. 4, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Plaid Tidings,” Nov. 30-Dec. 24, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Tab Benoit & the Dirty Dozen, Thursday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Tickets start at $39.50. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Bear Grillz, Friday, Dec. 2, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $15. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Matt Hires, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $25. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Son Little, Sunday, Dec. 4, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $35. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Keller Williams, Friday, Dec. 9, 8:30 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $30 in advance and $35 the day of the show. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Danielle Nicole, Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa. Cost is $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Call 813-971-0666 or visit skipperssmokehouse.com.
• Jack Blount, Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $20. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Next Generation Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” Dec. 16-18, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show,” Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• “Hamilton,” Dec. 28-Jan. 22, in Carol Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Tickets start at $49. Call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
• Benny Benassi, Saturday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m., at the Ritz Ybor, 1503 E. Seventh Ave., Tampa. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.theritzybor.com.
• Carbon Leaf, Friday, Jan. 20, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Ybor City. Tickets start at $45. Call 813-241-0098 or visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
Tarpon Springs
• 2022-2023 Season Kickoff Event, Saturday, Aug. 13, 1 to 5 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Chrome ’57 will perform. Admission is free. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Bayou Radio Theatre presents Vintage Hitchcock, Sept. 16-25, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Performances will be Fridays, 7 p.m. Matinees will be Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Turnstiles: A tribute to the music of Billy Joel; Saturday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Still Collins USA, a Phil Collins concert experience; Saturday, Oct. 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flip Flop Opera, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Boy Band Review, Saturday, Oct. 22, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art and Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• The Highwaymen, Saturday, Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Jukebox Saturday Night, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• The Sounds of Soul, Saturday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “A Christmas Carol,” Dec. 3-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Matinees will be Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks New Year’s Weekend Craft Festival, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, on Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visit www.artfestival.com.
• Flip Flop Opera, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Beginnings, a tribute to Chicago; Saturday, Jan. 21, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• The Four C Notes, Saturday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $29 for members and $32 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Tapestry, the Carole King Songbook, Saturday, Feb. 4, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Creedence Revived, Saturday, Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Shakespeare in the Dark II,” Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19, 2 and 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• DIVAS3, Saturday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience; Friday, March 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $39 for members and $42 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Bachelors of Broadway, Saturday, March 11, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $32 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Elements, a tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire; Saturday, March 25, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flip Flop Opera, Sunday, April 2, 2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Ed Woltil and Adam Randall, Saturday, April 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Super Duos, a tribute to the greatest duos of all time; Saturday, April 15, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $30 for Tarpon Arts members and $33 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “12 Incompetent Jurors,” April 21-30, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Heritage: A Celebration of Scotland in Song; Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $24 for members and $27 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Leon Majcen and Greg Bauman, Saturday, May 20, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Flossie Boyd Johnson and Favor, Saturday, May 27, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Sail On, a tribute to the Beach Boys; Saturday, June 3, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Performing Arts Center, 324 Pine St., Tarpon Springs. Tickets start at $36 for members and $39 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Mercy McCoy and Joshua Reilly, Saturday, June 10, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Crimes of the Heart,” June 9-18, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• Folk Rock Revival Summer Concert Series featuring Liam Bauman and Taylor Raynor, Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum, 100 Beekman Lane, Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Talley’s Folly,” July 7-9, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
• “Now and Then,” July 21-31, at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs. Tickets are $17 for Tarpon Arts members and $20 for nonmembers. Call 727-942-5605 or visit tarponarts.org.
Wesley Chapel
• Jeff Shaw, Aug. 18-21, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Mike E. Winfield, Sept. 1-4, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Donnie Baker, Sept. 16-17, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
• Ben Brainard, Friday, Nov. 18-19, at Side Splitters at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Theatre 7, Wesley Chapel. For pricing and to make reservations, call 813-960-1197 or visit www.sidesplitterscomedy.com.
