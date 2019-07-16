Four centuries after the death of Shakespeare, his influence on culture hasn’t diminished one bit.
Novelists and playwrights continue to mine his work, seeking inspiration for adaptations and re-imaginings of his plays. Some retellings are obvious while others are cleverly disguised. Recent film derived from Shakespeare’s works include “Strange Magic,” “Deliver Us from Eva,” “Gnomeo and Juliet,” “Warm Bodies” and “She’s the Man.”
This summer, the ghost of Shakespeare will haunt theaters as sure as the ghost of Hamlet’s father walks the outer walls of Castle Elsinore. Opening July 18, “The Lion King” was influenced by “Hamlet.”
In addition to Walt Disney’s live-action remake, another Shakespearian film recently appeared on several streaming platforms as well in select theaters in limited release. “Ophelia,” based on Lisa Klein’s young adult novel of the same name, offers a captivating new approach to the source material.
Directed by Claire McCarthy, “Ophelia” revisits the tragedy of “Hamlet” through Ophelia’s eyes. The film offers a revisionist take on the character that ultimately alters the theme of the original play. In some ways, the new perspective complements Shakespeare’s version of the tale; in other ways, it contradicts it.
“Ophelia” allows the heroine of “Hamlet” to tell her own tale. Fans of Shakespeare’s play will recognize the setting as medieval Denmark. With the action taking place in and around Elsinore Castle, McCarthy’s film often brushes up against familiar scenes, including the “nunnery scene,” Act 3, Scene 1; the play within a play, Act 3, Scene 2; and the fencing duel, Act 5, Scene 2. In “Ophelia,” the audience sees the events from a totally new perspective and hears new dialogue that provides new insights into the motivations of various characters.
Beforehand, viewers also get some background information on Ophelia. Motherless, she is taken into the castle by Queen Gertrude and made a lady-in-waiting. She eventually captures the attention of Prince Hamlet, whose romantic overtures are initially rebuffed. By the time love begins to blossom for the young couple, the first signs of the coming tragedy appear.
The film’s language is gracefully poetic without being difficult to articulate, providing audiences with elegiac but accessible dialogue. It is a gorgeous production, with lavish landscapes and meticulously detailed castle interior settings.
According to the film’s production notes, Daniel Bobker, the film’s producer, first read Lisa Klein’s young adult novel Ophelia one month before it was published and was immediately enthralled by the concept of telling the story of Hamlet through Ophelia’s eyes.
“I thought the conceit of Ophelia as a spitfire was really seductive and that retelling Hamlet with a slant of female empowerment might be a way to make it more relevant and fresh for a contemporary audience,” he explains.
McCarthy saw the script as an opportunity to reach a younger audience with the film along with an audience that already knows and loves Shakespeare.
“In this current environment where women are both in front and behind the camera in a more empowered way, I think we want to see women who are complex and flawed and human,” McCarthy said. “And in this version of ‘Hamlet,’ we see Ophelia in a different way — she’s no longer just a tragic victim. We see her take currency and agency in her life, which I think is really fresh.”
Unfortunately, the female characters in “Ophelia” don’t necessarily come across as empowered.
Gertrude, played by Naomi Watts, remains the same unfulfilled queen who somehow fails to see the duplicitousness of her brother-in-law/husband. The queen’s ladies-in-waiting are ruthless “hens” pecking at the weaker peers as they compete for attention. Gertrude’s sister Mechtild is adrift in apathy until she learns an unsettling truth which leads her to seek vengeance.
Fortunately, Daisy Ridley compensates for some of the film’s failings.
While the script doesn’t fully allow Ophelia to completely seize control of the narrative, Ridley’s performance does. She makes up for the failure of the script to truly transform the character, bringing passion and purpose to the role.
Other cast members deserve recognition for their roles in the film. Clive Owen certainly makes an aptly odious Claudius. There seems to be a punk-rock edginess to George MacKay’s Hamlet. Tom Felton —best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise — portrays Laertes.
It’s important to remember that “Ophelia” is based on a young adult novel. It is designed to appeal to that audience. As such, it relies on teenage fantasy and plays out a bit like well-written fan fiction. If the film — or the book upon which it is based — manages to spark an interest in Shakespeare among younger readers, that certainly deserves praise. For most, the film is a stylish curiosity and a thought-provoking twist on a familiar tale.