TAMPA — Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root fame will perform Sunday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, 1510 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. Visit www.rockbrothersbrewing.com.
Glabicki will perform an intimate set with guitarist Dirk Miller. The two have been out on the road testing new material that will make up the catalog of his new band Uprooted. The new songs encompass an entirely new landscape, but audiences will hear songs from Rusted Root as well, including "Send Me On My Way."
Glabicki — the lead singer, songwriter and guitarist for Rusted Root — fuses musical mastery and shamanic inspiration into his music and live performances. In his most prolific period to date, Glabicki is focusing his energy on his new band, the Uprooted Band, to carry on the legacy of Rusted Root’s energetic music while recording new music for a debut album due out next spring. To honor the past, Glabicki is taking the Uprooted Band on tour this fall and throughout 2020 to perform the multi-platinum album “When I Woke” in its entirety. Rusted Root’s “When I Woke” spawned the Top 40 hit “Send Me on My Way” along with fan favorites “Ecstasy” and "Martyr” and went on to chart on Billboard’s Hot 100.
“Uprooted has masterfully expanded the landscape of the older Rusted Root songs and created a new intuitive and magnetic vision of the material,” said Glabicki in a press release provided by Brooklyn-based public relations agency Devious Planet. “These inspired performances not only energize and expand the hearts of the crowds, but also show us how to take the new music to the next level.”
Rusted Root, led by Glabicki, built its career around dramatic performances; their polyrhythmic, multicultural rock-and-soul picked up fans like a junkyard magnet as they swept across the nation on tour. Glabicki continues to keep this tradition alive through the Uprooted Band.
In addition to performing with the Uprooted Band, Glabicki strips down to the bare essentials on a tour where he and Miller, a long-time bandmate, take the old Rusted Root favorites along with new material and perform re-envisioned versions of them in an up-close and intimate setting.
“We go into the crevices of the songs and expand them out and open up the music to whatever happens in the moment,” Glabicki said of his shows with Miller. “It’s completely improvisational, to the point where we surprise ourselves a lot. Things just happen, and I start laughing. It’s like we’ve never heard it sound like that before. We have a great time with it and the audience seems to enjoy the musical exploration, too.”
A multifaceted musician, producer and songwriter, Glabicki’s talents are unique and extremely uplifting. His new projects and music are extensions of his creative talent and will inspire all those who participate. Tour dates and additional information can be found online at www.michaelglabicki.com.