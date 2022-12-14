Dec. 16
• 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball featuring Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas and Big Time Rush; Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• Rockapella Christmas, Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Guavatron, Friday, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., at the Floridian Social Club, St. Petersburg. Visit www.floridiansocialclub.live.
• Jack Blount, Friday, Dec. 16, 8 p.m., at the Attic at Rock Brothers, Ybor City. Visit www.theatticyborcity.com.
• Next Generation Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” Dec. 16-18, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
Dec. 17
• Bowzer’s Holiday Rock ’N’ Roll Party, Saturday, Dec. 17, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Mindi Abair, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Tomaseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas, Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m., at Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo. Visit LargoArts.com.
• Frankie Valli tribute, Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, Pinellas Park. Visit www.pinellas-park.com/161/Performing-Arts-Center.
• Thievery Corporation, Saturday, Dec. 17, at Jannus Live, St. Petersburg. Gates open at 7 p.m. Visit www.jannuslive.com.
• R&B Music Experience with Xscape, Bell Biv DeVoe and more; Saturday, Dec. 17, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
• “Baby Shark Live: The Christmas Show,” Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Straz Center, Tampa. Visit strazcenter.org.
Dec. 18
• “My Fair Lady,” Sunday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
• Dunedin Concert Band performance, Sunday, Dec. 18, 3 p.m., at the Dunedin Community Center, Dunedin. Visit www.thedcb.com.
• A Day to Remember, Sunday, Dec. 18, 8 p.m., at the Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. Visit TheMahaffey.com.
• Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2 and 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, Tampa. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.