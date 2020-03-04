ST. PETERSBURG — From anemones to tulips, floral still lifes emerged as a popular motif among painters in the early 1600s.
“In Full Bloom,” a new exhibition of Dutch and Flemish still life flower paintings, will open Saturday, March 14, at the Museum of Fine Arts, 255 Beach Drive NE, St. Petersburg. The exhibition will continue through Sunday, July 26.
According to the MFA, all of the paintings, except one, in this exhibition are on long-term loan from the Grasset family of Spain. The new exhibition also includes a 1641 table map that illustrates the reach of maritime trade by the mid-17th century. Visitors will be able to learn about the specific flowers in the paintings, and where they came from.
Dutch and Flemish still life flower paintings are renowned for their beauty, remarkably life-like qualities, and poignant messages about life’s fleeting pleasures. At the same time, these works reflect the extraordinary Dutch trade routes encircling the globe during the 1600s, which allowed Netherlandish gardeners to collect and grow a wide range of exotic plants. This exhibition will explore how flowers arrived in northern Europe and transformed the Low Countries.
The exhibition will include masterpieces by Jan Davidsz De Heem, Nicolaes van Verendael, and Osias Beert.
“These beautiful still lifes — of what were rare, imported flowers — show not only the incredible creativity of Netherlandish artists, but stand as reminders of how global trade networks of the 1600s allowed exotic plants to stream into the Low Countries,” said Stanton Thomas, PhD, the MFA’s curator of collection and exhibitions. “From humble marigolds to expensive tulips, the paintings also capture the boundless scientific curiosity of the Age of Discovery.”
Jan Davidsz De Heem (1606-1684) was one of the greatest Baroque painters of still life in Holland. His most numerous and characteristic works include arrangements of fruits, metal dishes, and wine glasses; compositions of books and musical instruments; and examples of the popular “vanity of life” theme. One of his greatest gifts was his remarkable ability to describe every object in full, faithful detail, yet place and illuminate it so carefully in a composition so that no single element overwhelms the others.
Nicolaes van Verendael (1640-1691) was a relatively late artist among the Dutch and Flemish painters who contributed to the brilliance of the 17th century. Early in his career, van Verendael was heavily influenced by Daniel Seghers, but he worked with more glaze and stronger and more contrasting colors. Later in his career, he was influenced by the vanitas themes of Jan Davidsz De Heem. One of the heirs of the generations-long tradition of flower painting in Flanders, van Verendael brought a remarkable element of liveliness and realism to the genre.
Osias Beert (1580-1624) was one of the most influential artists of the first generation of Netherlandish still life painters. He studied with Andries van Baesrode, a decidedly obscure painter; thus, little is known of his stylistic origins. Beert’s great strength lay in painting breakfast or floral still lifes characterized by luminescent surfaces built up through layers of meticulous glazing.
According to the MFA, the Grasset family extended the loan of all 40 paintings to the MFA through 2022. In addition to “In Full Bloom,” other paintings from the collection are currently on view in the permanent galleries.
“The richness of the Grasset Collection offers many avenues to explore this extraordinary group of paintings,” said Thomas. “I loved the idea of looking at just the flower paintings through the lens of trade, as it reflects our own global economy.”
The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, features a world-class collection with works by Monet, Morisot, Rodin, O’Keeffe, Willem de Kooning, and many other great artists. Also displayed are ancient Greek and Roman, Egyptian, Asian, African, pre-Columbian and Native American art. Selections from the photography collection, one of the largest and finest in the Southeast, are on view in a gallery dedicated solely to the medium.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Regular admission is $20 for adults; $15 for those 65 and older, Florida educators, college students and active duty military; and $10 for students 7 and older. Children 6 and younger and museum members are admitted free.
For information, call 727-896-2667 or visit mfastpete.org.