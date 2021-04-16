CLEARWATER — The Neverland Express and American Idol winner Caleb Johnson will perform the songs of Meat Loaf on Saturday, Aug. 21, 8 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets start at $39. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com. Tickets are limited as this concert will be presented at 50% capacity.
The Neverland Express includes world-class alumni spanning the history of the Meat Loaf legacy. Johnson is the winner of American Idol season 13. He delivers his own unique stamp to such classics as “Bat Out of Hell,” “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” and “I Would Do Anything for Love” while staying true to the essence of Meat Loaf’s delivery. The show is presented by Grammy Award winner Meat Loaf and produced by his musical director/guitarist/record producer Paul Crook.
The performance will be presented at 50% capacity. In addition to frequent multi-layer sanitization of the venue, new XONAR technology has been installed that uses thermal imaging sensors to detect elevated body temperature. Appropriate face coverings will be required inside the facility, contact is being minimized and hand sanitizer stations are readily available. For more information, including social safety guidelines, visit www.rutheckerdhall.com/facility-safety-protocols.