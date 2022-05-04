ST. PETERSBURG — Sylvan Esso will perform Sunday, May 15, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 in advance. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Sylvan Esso recently announced their return to the road. The American electronic pop duo from Durham, North Carolina, will kick off the tour May 11 in Birmingham, Alabama. Their album “Free Love” recently earned a Grammy Award nomination in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category.
Shore Fire Media provides insight on how Sylvan Esso came to be.
Sitting in a Wisconsin deli in 2012, Amelia Meath told her new friend Nick Sanborn she wanted to start a pop band. She proposed a simple division of labor: Meath would write and sing their emotionally multivalent songs, wrapped around seemingly effortless hooks. Sanborn would make the beats that drove them, slightly slippery instrumentals that winked at his abstract electronic inclinations. For a time, that was the premise of Sylvan Esso.
Over the ensuing years, however, Meath and Sanborn’s roles have become so intertwined that every moment of any new Sylvan Esso song feels rigorously conceptual.
“Making music now looks like both of us sitting in a room together and having small arguments,” Meath said.
That dynamic can be found at the heart of “Free Love,” Sylvan Esso’s third album and a charming but provocative testament to the duo’s long-term tension.
“At the heart of Sylvan Esso is this really fun argument,” Meath said. “Nick wants things to sound unsettling, but I want you take your shirt off and dance. We’re trying to make pop songs that aren’t on the radio, because they’re too weird. It’s a pop band, but we’re talking about complicated emotions.”
Sylvan Esso’s self-assurance stems less from past successes than what they’ve done since their last record, 2017’s “What Now.” In the woods outside Durham, they built their own studio, a microcosm of and for their creations. That’s where they holed up for two weeks during the fall of 2019 to rehearse for “WITH,” a year-end run as a 10-piece band that sold out the Walt Disney Concert Hall twice, the Beacon Theatre twice, and their hometown Durham Performing Arts Center twice. “Free Love” was half-finished then. Those shows suggested new ways Sylvan Esso could and would evolve.
“Before we did WITH, I was concerned it would feel gimmicky,” Sanborn said. “But once we did that, it still felt exactly like our band. That changed the way we thought about making ‘Free Love.’ If we make it, it will still feel like Sylvan Esso.”