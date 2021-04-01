Belleair to activate Operation: Bunny Egg Drop
BELLEAIR — Operation: Bunny Egg Drop will take place Friday, April 2, 10 a.m. to noon, in Belleair.
The Bunny and staff will hop around Belleair and hide eggs to facilitate socially distanced egg hunts. Space is limited to the first 100 registered homes. Online registration is now open. Visit www.townofbelleair.com/552/Operation-Bunny-Egg-Drop.
Southwest Pool to host Underwater Egg Hunt
LARGO — Children ages 5 and older are invited to an Underwater Egg Hunt set for Friday, April 2, noon to 3 p.m., at Southwest Pool, 13120 Vonn Road, Largo.
The Easter Bunny is missing hundreds of colorful eggs and they have been found floating in the Southwest Pool. Some of the eggs have even sunk to the bottom. Attendees can retrieve the eggs to win prizes and a goody bag.
Tickets are on sale now online at LargoEvents.com and at any recreation facility and the cost is $5 per person. Children that cannot swim must use a life jacket and parents are not permitted in the pool during the hunt times.
In addition to breaking up the event into different time slots, Southwest Pool has outlined several COVID guidelines for this event, including:
• Temperature checks will be taken for each patron coming into the facility
• All patrons must maintain social distancing
• Patrons will be required to wear a mask on at all times unless they are in the swimming pool
• All patrons participating in egg hunts will receive a prize bag
• Eggs in the water will not be reused
• 50 people per session, including spectators
For more information, visit LargoPools.com or call 727-518-3126.
Suncoast Primate Sanctuary to host Easter egg hunt event
PALM HARBOR — Easter egg hunts will take place Saturday, April 3, at Suncoast Primate Sanctuary, 4600 Alt. 19, Palm Harbor.
The sanctuary is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Egg hunts are scheduled at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Gator shows will be offered at noon and 2:30 p.m. Cost is a suggested donation of $15 for adults, $10 for children age 3-10 and free for children 2 and younger.
Children are asked to bring their own basket. Social distancing will be observed.
For information, call 727-943-5897 or visit www.suncoastprimate.org.
Countryside Recreation Center to host Eggstravaganza
CLEARWATER — The annual Easter Eggstravaganza will be presented Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Drive, Clearwater.
Due to COVID restrictions, the large Easter egg hunts will not take place. However, there will be plenty of fun as attendees grab their Bunny Trail passports and collect stamps as they move from station to station, completing fun games and activities while collecting prize-filled eggs. At the end of the trail, you'll be able to take your picture with the Easter Bunny. Visit the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, online at www.facebook.com/clearwaterparksandrec, or call 727-669-1914 for more information.