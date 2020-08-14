The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Most movie theaters remain closed at this time and many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. However, some films will be released digitally via video on demand.
‘Project Power’
- Genre: Action and superhero
- Cast: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback, Machine Gun Kelly, Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker and Allen Maldonado
- Directors: Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost
- Rated: R
On the streets of New Orleans, word begins to spread about a mysterious new pill that unlocks superpowers unique to each user. The catch: You don’t know what will happen until you take it.
While some develop bulletproof skin, invisibility, and super strength, others exhibit a deadlier reaction. But when the pill escalates crime within the city to dangerous levels, a local cop (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams with a teenage dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier fueled by a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to fight power with power and risk taking the pill in order to track down and stop the group responsible for creating it.
The film is scheduled to be released Aug. 14 by Netflix.
‘Spree’
- Genre: Comedy and horror
- Cast: Joe Keery, Sasheer Zamata, David Arquette, Kyle Mooney, Mischa Barton
- Director: Eugene Kotlyarenko
- Not rated
Meet Kurt, from @KurtsWorld96 (Joe Keery). He dreams of sitting atop a social media empire, but for now he drives for the rideshare company Spree.
Fortunately, Kurt has come up with the perfect way to go viral: #TheLesson. He’s decked out his car with cameras for a nonstop livestream full of killer entertainment — murdering his passengers. In the middle of all this madness, a stand-up comedian (Sasheer Zamata) with her own viral agenda crosses Kurt’s path and becomes the only hope to put an end to his misguided carnage.
The film will be released theatrically Aug. 14 by RLJE Films.
‘The Silencing’
- Genre: Action and thriller
- Cast: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Annabelle Wallis
- Director: Robin Pront
- Rated: R
A reformed hunter (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and a sheriff (Annabelle Wallis) are caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they set out to track a killer who may have kidnapped the hunter’s daughter five years ago.
“The Silencing” is scheduled to have a VOD release on Aug. 14 by Saban Films.
‘Sputnik’
- Genre: Science fiction and horror
- Cast: Oksana Akinshina, Fyodor Bondarchuk, Pyotr Fyodorov, Anton Vasiliev, Vitaliya Korniyenko and Aleksey Demidov
- Director: Egor Abramenko
- Not rated
Due to her controversial methods, young doctor Tatiana Yurievna (Oksana Akinshina) is on the precipice of losing her medical license. Her career may not be over, though. After she’s recruited by the military, Tatiana is brought to a secure science research facility to assess a very special case, that of Konstantin Sergeyevich (Pyotr Fyodorov), a cosmonaut who survived a mysterious space accident and has returned to Earth with a unique condition: there’s something living inside of him that only shows itself late at night. The military has nefarious plans for it. Tatiana wants to stop it from killing Konstantin. And the creature itself thrives on destruction.
Due to the ever-large shadow of influence and importance cast by Ridley Scott’s “Alien,” extraterrestrial malevolence in genre cinema more often than not feels as if it’s been beamed down directly from the Nostromo. “Sputnik” bucks that tradition of pastiche and delivers something fresh to the interplanetary monster-movie canon. And with its massive scale and brutal carnage, this sci-fi gem signals the arrival of a major new voice: first-time Russian director Egor Abramenko.
The film is set to be released in select theaters and on video-on-demand Aug. 14 through IFC Midnight.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.