A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:
‘Shotgun Wedding’
Genre: Romantic action comedy
Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin
Director: Jason Moore
Rated: R
In “Shotgun Wedding,” Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet.
And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 27 by Amazon Studios via Prime Video.
‘You People’
Genre: Buddy comedy
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, Sam Jay, Molly Gordon, Mike Epps, Nia Long, Deon Cole, Rhea Perlman, and David Duchovny
Director: Jonah Hill
Rated: R
A new couple learns that opposites attract but some families don’t when they find themselves confronting their parents’ clashing views of their relationship in this comedy written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris.
The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters on Jan. 27 by Netflix.
‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’
Genre: supernatural thriller teen drama
Cast: Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Colton Haynes, Shelley Hennig, Dylan Sprayberry, Linden Ashby, Melissa Ponzio, and JR Bourne
Director: Russell Mulcahy
Not rated
When a terrifying new evil emerges, Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and the rest of his pack return to Beacon Hills. Scott rounds up the Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and other shapeshifters of the night. With the help of his new allies, trusted friends, and the return of a long lost love, Scott and his pack just might stand a chance.
The film is scheduled to be released on Paramount+ on Jan. 26.
‘Life Upside Down’
Genre: Drama
Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Danny Huston, and Radha Mitchell
Director: Cecilia Miniucchi
Not rated
“Life Upside Down” is a romantic comedy about time, distance, and the human condition.
Three couples, connected by friendship, love and work, are each stuck in their respective homes in Los Angeles during the beginning of lockdown. Finally forced to face their spouses, friends, lovers, and eventually themselves head on, their lives turn slowly but surely upside-down.
The film will be released in select theaters on Jan. 27 through IFC Films.
‘Maybe I Do’
Genre: Romantic comedy
Cast: Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, and William H. Macy
Director: Michael Jacobs
Rated: PG-13
In New York City’s splendor, Michelle and Allen’s romance is at the point where it is time for the parents to finally meet. But now face-to-face, the dinner quickly spirals out of control as the parents realize each spouse is sleeping with the other. Trying to hide the affairs from the kids, their antics turn the night into comedic chaos.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 27 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘Kompromat’
Genre: Thriller
Cast: Gilles Lellouche, Joanna Kulig, Mikhaïl Gorevoï, Aleksey Gorbunov, Elisa Lasowski, Danila Vorobyev, Judith Henry, Igor Jijikine, Pierre Hancisse, Mikhail Safronov
Director: Jérome Salle
Not rated
Based on true events, Jérome Salle's gripping new espionage thriller depicts the remarkable story of a French public servant who unwittingly finds himself in conflict with one of the modern era's most powerful and dangerous forces: Russia's Federal Security Service.
Gilles Lellouche stars as Mathieu, a gregarious and dedicated diplomat who accepts a posting to Irkutsk as the head of Siberia's Alliance Francaise. He hopes the change will be good for his family and struggling marriage, but before long Mathieu's staging of cultural events and support of artistic expression sees him fall afoul of local authorities. Accused of a terrible crime, he soon realizes someone has fabricated a case with the Security Service — he has been framed. Arrested, imprisoned and isolated, Mathieu has nowhere to turn.
Defending himself is impossible, and the French authorities are helpless. It seems he has no choice than to try and escape.
The film is scheduled to be released Jan. 27 through Magnolia Pictures.
‘Fear’
Genre: Horror
Cast: Joseph Sikora, Andrew Bachelor, Annie Ilonzeh, Ruby Modine, Iddo Goldberg, Terrence Jenkins, Jessica Allain, and Tip "T.I." Harris
Director: Deon Taylor
Rated: R
In this psychological horror film, a group of friends gather for a much-needed weekend getaway at a remote and historic hotel. Celebration turns into terror as one by one, each guest faces their own worst fear.
The film is set to be released Jan. 27 by Hidden Empire Releasing.
‘Infinity Pool’
Genre: Science fiction and horror
Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, and Cleopatra Coleman
Director: Brandon Cronenberg
Rated: R
While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun.
But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.
The film will be released Jan. 27 by Neon.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.